Gary Neville predicts Euro 2020 winners

Former England defender Gary Neville has tipped France to win Euro 2020. Neville believes Didier Deschamps's side have the talent to go all the way and lift the trophy for the third time.

Euro 2020 kicks off tonight, with Turkey taking on Italy in the opening game. The tournament will run for exactly a month, with the final taking place on July 11 at Wembley Stadium.

France have a strong squad and are widely considered the favorites to win the trophy.

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville believes Deschamps's side have all the qualities needed to make a deep run. He told Sky Sports:

"I can't look past France, really. I just can't. The experience, winning mentality, personalities they've got, pace and goals, clever, intelligent; you think they could play in any type of game, that French team. They could play against a team that's more direct, a team that's sat off them, a team that tries to control possession.

"It's an adaptable team. I don't think they would concern themselves with whoever they're playing. Physically they're strong, mentally they're strong, and I think if you're finishing in front of France, you're winning it."

Gary Neville on England's chances at Euro 2020

Gary Neville believes England will need a lot of luck on their side if they are to win Euro 2020. However, referring to how Chelsea beat the odds to win the Champions League this past season, Neville said it would not be a major shock to see Gareth Southgate's side triumph.

"It would take a lot of luck, one extraordinary effort, things to go their way, but I'm going to say in a Wembley Stadium full of English fans on the right day. We saw Chelsea do Man City last week, so if you think that was very unlikely to most people before the game, this could certainly happen. I don't think England winning Euro 2020 would be a shock or a surprise."

