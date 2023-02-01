Gary Neville predicts who between Manchester United and Liverpool will win Premier League title sooner

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has insisted that his former club are more likely to lift the Premier League title before Liverpool.

The Red Devils are on an upward curve under the helm of new boss Erik ten Hag, sitting comfortably in fourth spot in the 2022-23 Premier League standings. The Old Trafford outfit, who finished sixth with 58 points last campaign, are currently on 39 points from 20 matches.

Jurgen Klopp's side, on the other hand, are currently struggling in ninth spot on the table with just 29 points from 19 games. Last season, the Reds missed out on their 20th domestic title by just a single point after finishing second behind champions Manchester City on 92 points.

Speaking to ECHO, Neville claimed that Manchester United would win the Premier League title before Liverpool in the future. He elaborated:

"I would again say Manchester United are more likely to win the [Premier League] title next. If you ask me now, will Liverpool win the league again under Klopp, the answer is, I don't know. Who are their new owners going to be? Is there going to be new investment in the club? And how much is it going to be?"

Sharing his thoughts on the Merseyside outfit, Neville continued:

"If they have Klopp as a manager and there's a £200 million or a £300 million transfer war chest in the summer, of course, they could go and win it again. But if they don't spend big in competing with City, Chelsea and United, then you're making Klopp's job a lot harder in terms of winning the Premier League again."

Neville, an eight-time Premier League winner, concluded:

"The teams that win the league – and there are always exceptions, such as Liverpool and Leicester – ordinarily they have among the biggest budgets. That's the same for every league."

Former Liverpool midfielder opines on 28-year-old Manchester United winter arrival

Speaking to Sky Sports, former Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann claimed that he is not convinced by Manchester United's decision to sign Marcel Sabitzer on a loan deal from Bayern Munich. He said:

"[Sabitzer] is a good squad player to have but whether he makes an immediate impact, I'm not sure. He is certainly not a player to replace Christian Eriksen. I think he is a box-to-box player who has got a good engine, he's very versatile, he even played full-back at times."

Sabitzer, 28, has scored two goals and laid out as many assists in 54 matches for Bayern Munich since arriving from RB Leipzig in 2021.

