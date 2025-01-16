Gary Neville predicts result of Brentford vs Liverpool in Premier League this weekend

Gary Neville has predicted the result of the upcoming Premier League clash between Liverpool and Brentford. The two sides are set to face off at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday, January 18, where the Bees will seek to take points off the league leaders.

The Reds sit at the top of the Premier League table with 47 points. They have a four-point gap ahead of second-placed Arsenal, with a game in hand over other clubs around them.

Gary Neville expects them to continue their impressive run of form that has seen them top the table for long periods this season. While speaking on Stick to Football podcast (via Empire of the Kop), the Manchester United legend predicted that Liverpool will beat Brentford 2-1.

It is no surprise that Neville expects the Bees to score against the Reds. Brentford have enjoyed goalscoring form, which has seen them score eight goals in their last five league games. However, they face high-flying visitors who have scored 12 goals in their last five games.

The Reds also have Mohamed Salah as their talisman. The Egyptian winger has scored 18 goals and racked up 13 assists in 20 Premier League games this season. He is widely expected to impact the proceedings and create something for the Reds to celebrate at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Arne Slot provides response to Liverpool's 1-1 draw against Forest

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has shared his thoughts on the Reds' 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest. The Reds lost 1-0 to Forest at Anfield back in September 2024, and they visited the City Ground earlier this week (January 14) for their second meeting.

While the plan might have been revenge for the shock loss in September, the hosts held the Reds down to a draw. Speaking after the game, Arne Slot admitted to the press that he "couldn't have asked for more" from his players (via club website):

"I think you saw today again that I can still strengthen the team or impact the game with the substitutes I have on the bench. Not for the first time this season, these players have helped us, that I could bring in. If you look at today, like I said, I couldn’t have asked for more.

"I said to them at half-time don’t get frustrated, you will not get many chances, probably the game is going to be slow, but just keep focusing on what you have to do and hopefully you will get two or three chances and let’s try to score from that. I was completely wrong because they created chance after chance after chance."

Liverpool have lost just once in the league this season - against Nottingham Forest. It seemed like there would be a repeat of that loss at the City Ground, as Chris Wood scored the opener (8'). It took well over an hour (66') for the Reds to find their much needed equalizer through substitute Diogo Jota, and earn a draw.

