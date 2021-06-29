Gary Neville predicts result for England vs Germany at Euro 2020

Former England defender Gary Neville has backed the Three Lions to overcome Germany in the Euro 2020 Round of 16. The two countries face off on Wednesday with a place in the quarter-finals of the competition at stake.

Gareth Southgate's side claimed top spot in Euro 2020 Group D after winning two and drawing one of their three group games. England have been solid defensively and are yet to concede a goal in the tournament.

The Three Lions attack has, however, been a source of concern for Gareth Southgate, England fans and pundits. England have managed to score just two goals at Euro 2020, and have struggled to make use of their opportunities.

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has looked a shadow of himself at Euro 2020 and has been guilty of missing a number of glorious opportunities in front of goal.

Gareth Southgate's team selection has also drawn heavy criticism. The England manager has refrained from starting Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho. Sancho played just six minutes of football in three group games.

Germany, on the other hand, have blown hot and cold at Euro 2020. After a disappointing 1-0 loss to France in their opening game of the tournament, Germany claimed an impressive 4-2 victory over reigning champions Portugal in their second group game.

Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville has backed England to claim victory over Germany in the Round of 16, and seal a Euro 2020 quarter-finals spot.

"It could be penalties. But it's not negative to say you're going to play Germany in a tournament and you'd accept penalties now, and we'd try to make it come our way. I've got faith in Gareth and his staff that he'll have prepared them really well. They'll be ready for it," Neville told Sky Sports.

"We've kept clean sheets, this is the game of our lives, we're at home and I've got a feeling we're just going to nick it."

England are expected to beat a weak-looking German side and progress to the quarter-finals of Euro 2020

Czech Republic v England - UEFA Euro 2020: Group D

Despite being one of the heavyweights of international football, Joachim Low's Germany side look extremely vulnerable at Euro 2020. Germany's youthful-looking squad have proven themselves to be entertaining yet vulnerable.

England, on the other hand, have looked solid and assured under Gareth Southgate at Euro 2020. The Three Lions will back themselves to claim victory over the 2014 World Cup winners if their attackers can produce the goods on Wednesday night.

