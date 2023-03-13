Gary Neville provides one-word response as Gary Lineker announces he'll return to BBC MOTD

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has given a one-word response to Gary Lineker's return to the BBC program Match of the Day. The BBC presenter was taken off the air after comparing the UK government's migration policy to 1930s Germany.

Gary Lineker's criticism of the government's migration policy led to him being pulled off Match of the Day. It was reported that the Tottenham Hotspur icon would have to apologize for his comments to return to BBC programming.

However, no apology was made when he announced his return to MOTD on Monday (March 13). He tweeted:

"After a surreal few days, I’m delighted that we have navigated a way through this. I want to thank you all for the incredible support, particularly my colleagues at BBC Sport, for the remarkable show of solidarity. Football is a team game but their backing was overwhelming."

Neville, a member of the Labour party, reacted to Lineker's return to MOTD with an amusing tweet. He said:

"Apology (Two laughing faces)."

The BBC has since apologized to the UK public for the saga regarding Gary Lineker's suspension from Match of the Day. BBC Director-General Tim Davie stated (via Football Daily):

"Impartiality is important to the BBC. It is also important to the public. The BBC has a commitment to impartiality in its Charter and a commitment to freedom of expression.”

The BBC will conduct an independent review of their own social media guidelines. Lineker is believed to have received a direct apology from the UK broadcaster.

Gary Neville took a dig at BBC and Liverpool after Gary Lineker was taken off the air

Neville (right) mocked Jurgen Klopp's side's defeat to Bournemouth.

Several of the BBC's football programs were scrapped last weekend due to Gary Lineker's absence from MOTD. Commentators, pundits, and staff members all sided with the presenter in the midst of his suspension.

One BBC program that didn't air was Saturday's (March 11) Final Score. The show covers all 3pm GMT matches around the UK, from the Premier League to the Vanarama National League.

Neville joked at the expense of not only the BBC but also his arch-enemies Liverpool. The Merseysiders fell to a 1-0 defeat to Bournemouth in the day's early kickoff on Saturday. The Manchester United icon sent out a video imitating the commentators' voice who reads out the final score of each respective match in the UK. He said:

"With no-one on final score today I thought I would bring you the early kick off result. Bournemouth 1-0 Liverpool"

Neville's former team United didn't fare much better than Liverpool. They drew 0-0 against Southampton on Sunday (March 12) after Casemiro was given a straight red in the 34th minute.

