Gary Neville rates Manchester United's chances of signing Jack Grealish

Former Manchester United Gary Neville has said that he believes it is unlikely the Red Devils will try to sign Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish.

Speaking on Sky Sports after the game between Manchester United and Aston Villa on Friday, Neville heaped praise on Grealish and stressed how much Villa were dependent on their captain to create goals for the strikers (quotes via Birmingham Mail).

In the 2020 summer transfer window, Manchester United were reportedly interested in signing Grealish but refused to pay Aston Villa's asking price, which was said to be around £80million.

Since then, Grealish has only put in performances to further increase the price that Villa would demand to part ways with him. In addition, the skipper also signed a new five-year deal with Aston Villa in the summer.

The Birmingham Mail reported that there is a chance that Manchester United could once again approach Villa to sign Grealish, but Neville believes that ship has sailed at this point.

"I think it's very unlikely Manchester United would move for Jack Grealish, as good as he is," Neville said after United beat Villa 2-1 at Old Trafford on Friday night.

"When you think of Van de Beek, Pogba, Fernandes, the type of players they have. There are no doubts, there were accusations about style over substance but now he's delivering on a consistent basis. He's a brilliant player for Aston Villa."

Jack Grealish won 8 fouls against Man Utd, no player has won more in a single Premier League game so far this season.



An assist, a fine display, but not quite enough. 🤕 pic.twitter.com/VSnOu2cO5q — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 1, 2021

Grealish has five goals and eight assists in 15 Premier League games this season, spearheading Villa's charge near the top of the Premier League - they are seven points behind leaders Liverpool with a game in hand.

Manchester United legend Andy Cole says Jack Grealish could play for any top team

Jack Grealish has had a sensational season for Aston Villa so far

On Sky Sports before the game kicked off on Friday night, another Manchester United legend, Andy Cole, heaped praise on Grealish's development as a footballer in the past few seasons.

Most assists provided in the Premier League so far this season:

⁰◎ Harry Kane (10)⁰◎ Bruno Fernandes (7)⁰◎ Kevin De Bruyne (7)⁰◉ Jack Grealish (7)



Super Jack keeping up with the best. pic.twitter.com/r84HT2MO4t — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 1, 2021

"I think what he's shown at the moment and over the last few seasons, he could play for any of the top-four teams," Cole said.

"I'm not being disrespectful to Aston Villa, they won't want to lose him, he's their talisman. Everything goes through him, he produces passes for his teammates and scores goals.

"I think we all know he's a quality player. He's still a young man, still learning the game, still want to improve."

Grealish and Villa next face Liverpool in an FA Cup clash at Villa Park on Friday night.