Gary Neville rates Manchester United transfer window but remains unsure about new players

Manchester United legend Gary Neville recently rated the Red Devils' summer transfer window a 6.5 out of 10 so far, sharing his thoughts on their business as well.

United have made three signings in the summer transfer window. They signed Mason Mount for £60 million from Chelsea, Andre Onana from Inter Milan for £47 million, and Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta for £72 million.

Neville said that he wanted another experienced striker to join the club alongside the young Hojlund and a defensive midfielder as well. The former full-back tweeted:

"I’d say currently a solid 6.5 out of 10. We don’t know fully how the 3 signings are doing to do so it could shift up or down. I wanted a proven striker with Hojlund and another MDF. Let’s see what happens."

Both Onana and Mount made their debuts in Manchester United's Premier League opener against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford on August 14. The Red Devils won the game 1-0, courtesy of Raphael Varane's goal.

Hojlund, meanwhile, is still nursing an injury he picked up during pre-season with Atalanta.

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana reflected on the controversial VAR check

Andre Onana's competitive Manchester United debut at Old Trafford on August 13 had a late moment of controversy. The goalkeeper clattered into Wolves' Sasa Kalajdzic without getting the ball late in the game, with United leading 1-0 at that time.

While the consensus was that it was a penalty, it wasn't awarded after a VAR check. The Cameroonian has now explained his feeling during the incident as he said (via the Red Devils' website):

"I thought because at the end of the day, I [have] made my decision and you earn the right to make the right choice. Sometimes yes, sometimes not. At the end of the day, you learn from mistakes."

He added:

"I trust the referees. What they are doing is not easy, especially now with the VAR. So I was calm. I knew it wasn't [a penalty]. It was just a contact in there. So I'm calm and, for me, I'm very happy with this victory.’’

Manchester United will return to action on August 19 to take on Tottenham Hotspur in a Premier League clash away from home.