Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville has heaped praise on Gabriel Magalhaes after the defender helped Arsenal claim a 1-0 away win over Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday.

Gabriel joined Arsenal from Lille in the summer for €30 million and has been getting to grips with the pace and physicality of the Premier League. He made his sixth start of the season for Arsenal in the Premier League against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The Brazilian produced a calm and composed performance to help the Gunners keep a clean sheet and take three points. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored the only goal as Arsenal recorded a victory over a 'top six' rival for the first time since 2015.

Hector Bellerin was brought down in the box by a challenge from Paul Pogba, resulting in a penalty which the Gabon striker dispatched past a helpless David de Gea in the 69th minute.

Gary Neville commends Gabriel and Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta for strong showing against Manchester United

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville was highly impressed by what he saw from Gabriel on Sunday, even picking the 22-year-old as his man of the match.

Speaking during his commentary stint in the second half on Sky Sports, Neville said:

"Arsenal's defensive performance has been brilliant, from front to back, but the back three have been good."

"Gabriel has been fantastic, so far I'd say he's been the best player on the pitch, for me. [Rob] Holding's been good in the right centre-back position as well. He was brilliant, Mikel Arteta, in the way in which he set his team up. Aubameyang got the goal, which his team deserved."

"It leaves Manchester United in a desperate position, but he [Arteta] won't care about that. He's won the day, and deservedly so."

Arsenal had lost three out of their four games prior to their encounter with Manchester United. However, their latest triumph over the Red Devils will give the squad and their fans a lot of hope and positivity for the future.

Mikel Arteta seems to have put together a team that is capable of breaking into the top four once again and fight for trophies.

Gabriel's brilliant performance was complimented by new signing Thomas Partey, who seems to have had an immediate impact on the Gunners squad and style of play.

Manchester United on the other hand are in a state of crisis. The club are in 15th place in the Premier League, and have lost three of their four home games this season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's job seems to be on the line, even though United have had a solid start to their Champions League campaign, beating PSG and RB Leipzig.