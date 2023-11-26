Gary Neville reacts as Alejandro Garnacho scores sensational overhead goal in Manchester United's PL fixture against Everton

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has reacted to attacker Alejandro Garnacho's brilliant overhead strike in the Premier League game at Everton on Sunday (November 26).

The Argentine teenager needed just three minutes to open the scoring at Goodison Park. Off a Diogo Dalot cross from the right wing, Garnacho hauled himself up and connected a fabulous overhead effort beyond the Everton custodian.

The quality of the goal evoked memories of United legend Wayne Rooney' similar effort in the Manchester Derby more than a decade earlier. Having not scored in 10 Premier League outings this campaign, Garnacho's first was a thing of beauty and seems like a bonafide contender for one of the goals of the season.

A thrilled Neville (as per Utd Plug) hailed the effort as the best overhead kick he has experienced:

"I think that's the best overhead kick I've ever seen."

Garnacho started the game with a rather disappointing return of just one goal in 16 games across competitions. He has now netted one that could give him the confidence to add to his modest tally.

Meanwhile, another Manchester United attacker - Marcus Rashford - netted for only the second time this season. The Englishman netted a 56th-minute penalty to put Erik ten Hag's side 2-0 ahead as they seek their eighth league win of the season to return to sixth in the standings.

"One of the best goals I've seen live" - Commentator hails Manchester United attacker's strike

Alejandro Garnacho has been hailed by many as a generational talent. Although the Manchester United attacker hasn't hit the ground running at Old Trafford, the Argentine teenager has provided glimpses of his world-class potential.

On Sunday, he provided one such instance that oozed class, confidence, composure and maturity beyond his tender years. Unawed by his side's attacking travails this season and his own modest returns in front of goal, Garnacho produced a goal that will be talked about for a while.

Renowned BBC commentator John Murray, like Neville, said that Garnacho's effort is one of the best he has ever seen. He said on BBC Radio 5 Live:

"Memories there, some of the great goals that we've seen scored. I'm thinking Mark Hughes, I'm thinking Wayne Rooney, the famous goal that he scored in the Manchester derby, that was right up there with that. It was acrobatic, spectacular I think it's one of the best goals I've seen live."

If Manchester United hold on to the three points, they will return to within six points of leaders Arsenal (29) after 13 games.