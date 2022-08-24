Gary Neville responds brilliantly to commentary criticism during Manchester United vs Liverpool

Gary Neville has hit back at those criticizing his commentary during Manchester United's victory over Liverpool on Monday night.

The Red Devils picked up their first win of the season as they saw off their great rivals 2-1 in a much improved display at Old Trafford. Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville was on commentary for Sky Sports during the clash alongside Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher.

Neville could be heard loudly cheering when United scored both of their goals and has previously made no secret of his passion for the club while on commentary. The former full-back was heavily critical of the team last weekend during their 4-0 capitulation against Brentford, while also calling for a change of ownership.

Following an entertaining clash at Old Trafford, reporter Luke Edwards wrote a piece for The Telegraph titled:

"Sorry, Gary Neville – but we want your expert analysis, not fan-boy antics."

In a tweet published by the newspaper to promote the story, they used the caption:

"What do we want from football punditry – entertainment or insight?"

The former England international hilariously replied on Twitter:

Gary Neville 'proud' of Manchester United following victory over Liverpool

Erik ten Hag's side thoroughly deserved their victory against their arch-rivals and Neville couldn't believe the improvement in his old side.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the legendary full-back stated after the full-time whistle:

"I'm really proud as a Manchester United fan watching these players and I never thought I'd say that after the past few weeks.

"The fight, spirit and energy from Manchester United was brilliant. I'm absolutely stunned, I didn't think that was possible. I couldn't believe what I was watching in those first 45 minutes. I didn't think Manchester United were capable. This is a massive turnaround.

He added:

"I don't know what's happened this week on the training ground, but they've responded. I don't know what it is but I cannot believe what I have witnessed. They outrun Liverpool, they outsprinted Liverpool. That can't be a one-off. That's the standard they've now set, we've all seen the work ethic. They ran a lot more than they have done previously and played some good football along the way.

"The crowd were cheering after two or three minutes because of tackles and effort, not because of goals but because of challenges. They were under massive pressure those United players, so to respond to last week was a big moment for Ten Hag and the club."

United will face Southampton next on August 27.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Puranjay Dixit