Gary Neville responds to Marcus Rashford claiming Manchester United are in ‘no man’s land’ after Barcelona switch

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has opted against replying to comments about the Red Devils from Marcus Rashford. The former Premier League defender wants the loanee to focus on Barcelona, the side he has joined on loan for the season.

Ad

Rashford was on The Rest is Football podcast earlier this month and said that Manchester United's lack of patience with managers has cost the club. He compared the situation to Liverpool and Manchester City, saying that the constant changes have left the Red Devils in 'no man's land'. He said:

"People say that we've been in a transition for years, but to be in a transition, you have to start it. The actual transition hasn't started yet. When Liverpool went through this, they got [Jürgen] Klopp and stuck with him. They didn't win in the beginning. People only remember his final few years when he was competing with [Manchester] City and winning the biggest trophies.

Ad

Trending

"To start a transition you have to make a plan and stick to it. This is where I speak about being realistic about what your situation is. We've had that many different managers, ideas and strategies in order to win that you end up in no man's land."

Neville was asked for his opinion on the comments, and the Red Devils legend wanted to quickly change the topic. He believes that Rashford had enough time to make an impact on the club and should not be focusing on Barcelona. He said:

Ad

"Let's ignore that, because I don't want to go into Marcus Rashford comments tonight. He was there at the club for 10 years and had his opportunity to impact the club. Ruben Amorim, this year, I think will do a good job. Marcus should concentrate on Barcelona."

Marcus Rashford's claims about Manchester United's constant changes come after the Englishman played under Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjær, Erik ten Hag, and Ruben Amorim since making his senior debut in 2016.

Ad

Gary Neville pleased with Manchester United's start under Ruben Amorim

Gary Neville has admitted that the 1-0 defeat to Arsenal at Old Trafford was the first time he has seen Manchester United do well under Ruben Amorim. He believes that the manager's tactics are starting to work and said:

"Yesterday was the first time I watched that formation out on Old Trafford, where I thought, 'Right, we've got a chance here, that worked.' He'd brought in a few different players, he'd got [Mason] Mount back, introduced Luke Shaw at left centre-back, that helped and I think it was the first time, it's a difficult, rare system, it needs specialists, but when you saw [Matheus] Cunha play, saw Mount play, saw Shaw at left centre-back – there was a balance! Casemiro looked a better player all of a sudden! Just straight away, he looked a better player."

Manchester United appointed Ruben Amorim in November last year, but finished in the Premier League. The Red Devils are without European football this season after losing the Europa League final to Tottenham.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More