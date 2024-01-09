Gary Neville responds as Paul Scholes says 'short corners are sh**' during Wigan Athletic vs Manchester United

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has responded to Paul Scholes' comments about his former team's corner routines during a recent 2-0 FA Cup third round win at Wigan Athletic.

The Red Devils, who have won 13 of their 29 overall games this season, advanced to the FA Cup fourth round this Monday (January 8). While Diogo Dalot bagged the opener in the 22nd minute, Bruno Fernandes netted a penalty in the 74th minute of the encounter against Wigan.

Despite Manchester United's cup triumph, Scholes took to social media to express his frustration at the Red Devils' tendency of taking short corners. He captioned his story on Instagram:

"Short corners are sh**"

Expand Tweet

Following his former teammate's comments, Neville also pitched in on the subject. The ex-Manchester United right-back took to X and wrote:

"Whilst I wouldn't go as far as Scholesy on short corners (particularly if the opposing team are Giants) it’s always a sinking feeling when the CBs have gone up and you have 5-6 [players] in the box and you see it played short and not whipped in 😢"

Erik ten Hag's outfit, who are eighth in the 2023-24 Premier League standings with 31 points from 20 matches, will next face Tottenham Hotspur this Sunday (January 14). They will then take on either Newport County or Eastleigh in their FA Cup last-32 contest on January 27.

Roy Keane slams Marcus Rashford for sub-par outing in recent Manchester United win

Speaking to ITV, Manchester United great Roy Keane stated that Marcus Rashford played below his usual level in his side's recent FA Cup last-64 clash at Wigan. He said (h/t Daily Mail):

"I have high expectations of Rashford. I was wanting a bit more. They've been against a League One side here, Marcus must walk off the pitch thinking, 'I should be scoring, or certainly providing more assists for some of the players'. And maybe that's a bit harsh, but that's because we expect a lot from them, you know, it should be more explosive."

Pinpointing some of the 26-year-old forward's faults, Keane continued:

"He's gotten the habit of stopping the ball dead, and that makes it easier to defend. It's one or two shots can go away. Don't get me wrong, we're quick to criticise, but his body language. I just thought those parts of the game tonight, which frustrated me and hopefully frustrated teammates and said, 'Listen, we expect more from you'."

Rashford, who has been at Manchester United since 2005, has netted three goals and laid out six assists in 25 games for his club this term.

Last season, the right-footed star helped his team lift the EFL Cup and contributed 30 goals and 11 assists in 56 overall club appearances.