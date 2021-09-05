Gary Neville reveals where Manchester United will fall short in the 2021-22 Premier League title race

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has explained that the Red Devils have plenty of match-winners, including Cristiano Ronaldo, but could still fall short in the Premier League title race.

Manchester United have added the trio of Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo to their squad over the summer transfer window.

The trio’s addition makes Manchester United’s squad one of the best in the Premier League, but Gary Neville believes there are still a couple of teams better than them.

“The performances so far this season… the Leeds one was good but the two away performances they’ve really struggled and the Wolves one was not a good team performance. But what they have is a number of players that can go and win a match in a moment and Cristiano adds to that. His movement in the box and his willingness to score goals is better than anybody,” Neville said.

“It strengthens Manchester United enormously but the big question that every fan in the Premier League will be asking is: is it enough for them to win the title? I don’t quite feel it is. I still think there’s a couple of teams that are better.

“The Premier League is the strongest it’s been since the mid-2000s. I think it’s an unbelievably strong Premier League at this moment in time with great coaches, great teams, great players and that’s been strengthened by this transfer window,” Neville added.

The absence of a top defensive midfielder could hinder Manchester United

Manchester United have signed Raphael Varane, and the Frenchman made a promising debut against Wolves. However, the absence of a top quality defensive midfielder could hinder them.

Gary Neville has rightly pointed out that the Premier League is at its strongest, as there are several teams vying for the title this time.

Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool arguably have more balanced squads, and Manchester United’s decision to not buy a holding midfielder could hurt them.

While Fred and Scott McTominay are options, they have not been consistent enough to put them in the bracket of potential title-winning midfielders.

Like the Sportskeeda Football Facebook page for regular updates!

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava