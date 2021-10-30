Gary Neville reveals tactical switch Solskjaer could adopt to prevent Manchester United from 'shipping goals' against Spurs

Gary Neville has revealed how he expects Manchester United gaffer Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to deploy a five-man defense in their crucial Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur later today.

Neville pointed out how a five-man defense will help players who are bent out of shape after a run of lackluster performances. The former Manchester United player also speculated how Edinson Cavani might make his second top-flight start of the campaign.

Asked if The Red Devils will turn their form around against the Lilywhites, here's what Neville said:

"I haven’t a clue! The players looked vulnerable last week and it depends how fragile they are or whether they have recovered. I think he (Solskjaer) will go 5 at the back and hopefully stop shipping goals! Also Cavani up top."

The trip will mark the first of three games that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reportedly has to save himself from getting sacked.

Solskjaer's Manchester United have failed to register a win in their last four Premier League outings

Solskjaer's men started the season in extravagant fashion. However, they hit an unexpected slump and have failed to win their last four Premier League games. Naturally, this has caused fans and pundits to question Solskjaer's tactics and credentials.

United were absolutely hammered by Liverpool last week, as the Reds fired five past the Red Devils' backline. This has raised questions about the team's structure and confidence.

A switch from 4-2-3-1 to a more-conservative set-up might help Solskjaer balance a ship that has found itself in murky waters time and again.

Manchester United @ManUtd



@McTominay10 wants a reaction similar to last season's



#MUFC 💬 "There are fighters in the team — we've got real leaders." 💪@McTominay10 wants a reaction similar to last season's #TOTMUN ⚡️ 💬 "There are fighters in the team — we've got real leaders." 💪@McTominay10 wants a reaction similar to last season's #TOTMUN ⚡️#MUFC

Manchester United currently sit in seventh place, a point behind Tottenham, who have also struggled to hit the ground running under Nuno Espírito Santo. United will be without seasoned midfielder Paul Pogba on Saturday. The Frenchman was sent off for a savage foul on Liverpool's Naby Keita last week, which saw the midfielder stretchered off the field.

Manchester United v Liverpool - Premier League

Cavani is still waiting to get his name on the scoresheet this season. However, it's possible he could line-up with Ronaldo in an experienced and deadly two-man strike force.

Raphael Varane has returned from injury and could join Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof in Manchester United's back-line, enabling Luke Shaw to play on the left.

Premier League @premierleague



Who are you backing to win this battle?



⚪ #TOTMUN 🔴 Strap yourselves in...Who are you backing to win this battle? Strap yourselves in...Who are you backing to win this battle?⚪ #TOTMUN 🔴 https://t.co/fbgPvrJ8P1

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Tottenham Hotspur have managed to win two of their last three Premier League games. However, a win against their rivals will undoubtedly give the team some of the momentum they have been searching for in recent weeks.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar