Gary Neville reveals two positions that Manchester United must strengthen this summer - Reports

Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville has identified two priority positions for the Red Devils to fill in the summer transfer window. Neville has suggested that Manchester United need to sign a defender and right-winger if they are to progress to the next level under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Manchester United endured a disappointing end to an otherwise promising 2020-21 campaign. The Red Devils finished the Premier League season in second place, twelve points behind title winners Manchester City.

Manchester United also made it to the final of a cup competition for the first time in five attempts under the management of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Despite being heavy favorites to win the Europa League, Manchester United lost the final to Spanish club Villarreal on penalties.

Manchester United finished the Premier League season with 74 points, eight more than their total points tally from last season. The Premier League giants led the Premier League table in January and had a slim shot at winning the title.

Former Manchester United right-back Gary Neville believes Manchester United need to strengthen two positions this summer if they are to close the gap on Manchester City. Neville has insisted that Manchester United must prioritize the signing of a defender and a right winger.

'They'll definitely need a centre-back to go with Harry Maguire. Although I think the back four has done well, I think the defence has done well but they're an absolute maximum where they are. I think Aaron wan Bissaka is improving weekly and is getting there. I think if Luke can stay fit he's the best and always has been in terms of talent,' said Neville.

Neville went on to claim that extending Edinson Cavani's deal is not enough, and that Manchester United should look to sign a winger this summer.

"Upfront is an issue. Over the last few years, we've never had a fixed right-winger, I think left's okay with Marcus Rashford. You could argue is Mason Greenwood a right-winger? That's the question is he a right winger or is he a centre-forward? If he's a centre-forward in the long term, Manchester United need a right winger."

Manchester United have been heavily linked with a move for Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane

Borussia Dortmund v Bayer 04 Leverkusen - Bundesliga

Manchester United are currently in pole position to sign Jadon Sancho this summer. The Red Devils have reportedly begun negotiations with Borussia Dortmund over the transfer of the England international.

Manchester United will also look to sign Real Madrid star Raphael Varane. The Frenchman has just one year remaining on his contract with Los Blancos and could therefore be sold for a bargain price this summer.

