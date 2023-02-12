Gary Neville and Roy Keane address Jadon Sancho's return to Manchester United first team after lengthy layoff

Manchester United legends Gary Neville and Roy Keane have both reacted to Jadon Sancho's return to the first team after a lengthy period away from football action.

The English winger was included in Erik ten Hag's starting XI that traveled to face Leeds United today (February 12) in the Premier League. It was his first start for the Red Devils since October last year.

Sancho has spent a couple of months away from United's first team this season while undergoing individual training sessions in the Netherlands.

He, however, did return from his lengthy individual training program this month. He took part in the 2-0 Carabao Cup home win against Nottingham Forest on February 1.

Sancho also crowned his return to Manchester United's first-team with a goal in his club's 2-2 draw against Leeds United at Old Trafford last week.

The former Borussia Dortmund man has since received a lot of support from fans, his coach, and pundits since his return to first-team football.

One popular figure who has backed Sancho to return to his best is Red Devils legend Keane. When asked if the English winger has shown flashes of what he can offer Manchester United this season, Keane said:

"Well you hope so, he’s only been back the last couple of games and he’ll be encouraged, certainly by the goal he scored the other night, and he’s had issues physically and mentally so it’s great to have him back."

He continued while speaking to Sky Sports:

"Again, they paid huge money, huge expectations, back in the team, and fingers crossed he’s happy in himself because if he’s happy in himself then obviously you’re going to see a better player. He would have been delighted with his contribution the other night."

Another Manchester United legend who gave his voice to the Sancho situation was Neville. The former Red Devils defender stated that the United winger could be key for Ten Hag's team in the final third. He said:

"I thought he was really sharp (against Leeds last week), it suited him because United had a lot of possession, I think he’s better when he receives the ball high up the pitch, he has got good quality in and around the final third as he can just see a little pass."

He continued:

"I think he can beat them in tight areas, when it’s over a sprint I’m not sure, but certainly when it’s in these areas [around the penalty area] he’s really good."

Ten Hag reveals that Manchester United winger made the right decision to spend time away from the team

The Dutch tactician has backed English winger Sancho following his return to the Red Devils first-team after a lengthy absence.

Ten Hag revealed that the Englishman has looked much better since his return earlier this month. While speaking with Sky Sports, the Manchester United head coach said:

"He's growing. He's definitely in a better place than two or three months ago. When he was away from the team, I think it was the right decision for him to make."

He continued:

"He worked hard on himself and now he is back. Now he has to find himself back in the team. That has to go step-by-step, now he's coming from the bench, so I hope he can make the next steps."

Sancho has registered four goals and one assist in 16 appearances across competitions for Manchester United this season.

