Gary Neville and Roy Keane predict scoreline when Manchester United face Tottenham away from home this weekend

Manchester United legends Gary Neville and Roy Keane have shared their predictions for United's clash against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, February 17. They believe their former side will win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the Premier League.

Both sides have struggled massively this season and lie in the second half of the Premier League standings. Manchester United are 13th, two points above Tottenham, who have faced an unprecedented injury crisis in the last three months.

Spurs have just one win in their last eight Premier League games while Manchester United have two. Ahead of Sunday's match, Gary Neville and Roy Keane shared their prediction on The Overlap podcast. Neville said (via TBR Football):

“I think United win, I think United win.”

Keane then cheekily asked:

“Have Spurs got their players back? Is Maddison back?"

Keane had claimed earlier in the podcast that James Maddison might not have a big impact when he returns from injury. He added:

“I think United, I’m going to go 3-1 United.”

Neville said:

“2-1 United.”

Jill Scott asked Keane:

“Really? United are going to score three goals away from home?”

“Yes they will,” he answered.

Manchester United have never beaten Tottenham under Ange Postecoglou, facing three defeats and one draw in their four encounters across competitions.

A look at both Manchester United's clashes against Tottenham earlier this season

The two sides have already faced off twice this season, once in the Premier League and once in the EFL Cup quarter-finals. They first faced off at Old Trafford in the league on September 29 when United were managed by Erik ten Hag.

Tottenham completely dominated that game with 61% possession, 24 attempts on goal with 10 being on target, and a 4.59 xG (as per Fotmob). Brennan Johnson opened the scoring in the third minute before Bruno Fernandes was sent off in the 42nd minute. Goals from Dejan Kulusevski (47') and Dominic Solanke (77') completed a comfortable win for the visitors.

The two sides then faced off at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the EFL Cup quarter-final on December 19. Solanke gave Spurs the lead in the 15th minute. Kulusevski made it 2-0 in the 46th minute before Solanke added another eight minutes later.

Mistakes from Fraser Forster allowed Joshua Zirkzee (63') and Amad Diallo (70') to score before Son Heung-min (88') scored directly from a corner. Jonny Evans scored in the fourth minute of stoppage time but Spurs secured a 4-3 win. Manchester United had 54% possession and made 20 attempts on goal with five being on target with a 2.56 xG.

