Gary Neville and Roy Keane slam Manchester United's lack of playing style after 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur draw

Former Manchester United captains Gary Neville and Roy Keane were critical of Manchester United's football after their 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Sunday, January 14.

The Red Devils took the lead twice in the game but failed to win all three points after being pegged back by Spurs on both occasions. Overall, it was Tottenham, who had more chances in the game to secure a victory.

While Spurs stuck to their high-tempo transition football, United seemed unsettled with their playing style in the match. It has been a recurring theme for the Red Devils, who have struggled with results and a definitive style of play all season.

Former United player Gary Neville pointed out the lack of playing style, saying on Sky Sports (via One Football):

“Is this a possession team? No. A direct team? No. A counter team. Sometimes. You don’t see a style developing. There is a lack of consistency and I worry about the lack of patterns of play.”

His former teammate Roy Keane echoed similar sentiments, adding:

“That’s what I was saying, you don’t know what you’re going to see. United is still a different animal compared to other clubs. Even the manager admitted it last week. It’s a different challenge for any player out there.”

The Red Devils' next game is a fourth-round match in the FA Cup, where their opponents are yet to be determined.

Manchester United struggling for consistency this season

Manchester United have won two and lost one game in the domestic cup games this season. They won only one and lost four games in their UEFA Champions League group-stage encounters.

In the Premier League, United have won 10 but lost nine games so far. This means that Erik ten Hag's side have lost 14 of their 30 games in the 2023-24 campaign.

United have lost 10 league games or more only four other times in the Premier League era, with their then-managers all getting sacked on those occasions.