Gary Neville says Jurgen Klopp has failed to do at Liverpool what Sir Alex Ferguson did at Manchester United

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has claimed that manager Jurgen Klopp has failed to practice Sir Alex Ferguson's ruthlessness in selling players at Liverpool.

Sir Alex is regarded as one of the greatest managers in world football and statistically the most successful coach in England. He won a staggering 38 trophies during his 27-year reign at Old Trafford.

He is the gold standard when judging a coach's title-winning credentials. The Scotsman won the Division 1 title with Manchester United in the 1989-90 campaign.

Since then, the Red Devils went just two seasons with a trophy under the Scottish legend's retirement in the summer of 2013. Klopp, meanwhile, masterminded his own little revolution at Liverpool, taking them from the pits of midtable obscurity to becoming champions of England and Europe.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch NEW: When it comes to Jurgen Klopp’s engine room, they have been guilty of a lack of planning and strategy. Remarkably, Thiago remains the only senior midfielder Liverpool have signed permanently since Keita arrived from RB Leipzig in 2018. NEW: When it comes to Jurgen Klopp’s engine room, they have been guilty of a lack of planning and strategy. Remarkably, Thiago remains the only senior midfielder Liverpool have signed permanently since Keita arrived from RB Leipzig in 2018. #lfc [james pearce - the athletic] 🚨 NEW: When it comes to Jurgen Klopp’s engine room, they have been guilty of a lack of planning and strategy. Remarkably, Thiago remains the only senior midfielder Liverpool have signed permanently since Keita arrived from RB Leipzig in 2018. #lfc [james pearce - the athletic]

But after winning all major club trophies once between 2019 and 2021, they now look miles behind their competition domestically and in Europe. Neville believes this is because of Klopp's loyalty to players that are past their best.

The former United right-back told the Echo:

"Sir Alex would get rid of players before we thought they had seen their end in the team. He would transition the team while things were still good."

"There's an element of maybe Liverpool allowing their team to grow a bit too old together and not maybe nudging it forward as much as they should have done while they were at the top. But that comes down to finance."

The German tactician has often been criticized by fans for his apparent favoritism towards players like Jordan Henderson and James Milner, who are deemed to be past their best.

Moreover, the club failed to capitalize on their dominance and sign world-class players when they were winning trophies. They are now arguably left with a squad sprinkled with young players that aren't good enough yet to replace the superstars of yesteryear

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition



Man Utd - £795.16m

Man City - £573.1m

Arsenal - £515.44m

Chelsea - £463.42m

Tottenham - £370.72m

Liverpool - £239.98m



Astonishing what Liverpool have achieved under these circumstances. Net spend among the ‘big six’ since 2016/17Man Utd - £795.16mMan City - £573.1mArsenal - £515.44mChelsea - £463.42mTottenham - £370.72mLiverpool - £239.98mAstonishing what Liverpool have achieved under these circumstances. Net spend among the ‘big six’ since 2016/17 💰♦️Man Utd - £795.16m♦️Man City - £573.1m ♦️Arsenal - £515.44m♦️Chelsea - £463.42m♦️Tottenham - £370.72m♦️Liverpool - £239.98m Astonishing what Liverpool have achieved under these circumstances. https://t.co/RRA9yiHxjM

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool end January window without signing a midfield

When the January transfer window opened, there was a growing expectation amongst fans that Liverpool would finally sign a new central midfielder.

Jordan Henderson and Fabinho Tavares have been notably subpar this season, while Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's injury issues are well documented.

However, Cody Gakpo's arrival from PSV Eindhoven for an initial fee of £37 million was the only business they conducted last month. With a midfield that isn't set in stone and midfielders that are out of form, bar Thiago Alcantara, the Reds are running the risk of going trophyless this season.

They are out of both domestic cup competitions, sit ninth in the Premier League, and face Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League round of 16.

