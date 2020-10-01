Gary Neville says Liverpool signings have signalled Reds' title intent

Former Manchester United player Gary Neville has said that Liverpool have made signings this summer, that have signalled their intent to the teams intending to take the Premier League title off them.

Liverpool began their summer business by addressing a long-standing concern about a back-up at left-back for Andy Robertson. They signed Kostas Tsimikas from the Greek club Olympiacos an £11.75m.

The Reds then made their big-name acquisition of the summer, as Thiago Alcantara joined from Bayern Munich, following a saga that dominated headline through the course of the summer.

Jurgen Klopp also found himself with a boost to his attacking options, as Portuguese winger Diogo Jota has also arrived at Anfield, from fellow Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Liverpool won their first league title in 30 years last season, as Klopp's men obliterated the competition, to win the league with an 18-point gap over Manchester City.

The Reds have begun their title defence with aplomb as well, with three wins in three games, which also included good performances against Chelsea and Arsenal.

Gary Neville says Liverpool made "big moves" in the transfer window

Diogo Jota scored in his Premier League debut for Liverpool against Arsenal

Former Manchester United defender Neville heaped praise on Klopp's men, when talking to Sky Sports.

Advertisement

“It was a brilliant performance against Arsenal,” Neville said.

"You are watching a team that’s in sync, together in possession and out of possession. They can control the game, they can counter-attack and they can press.

"They can mix it with you if needed and can score from set pieces. They can do everything you’d want a good football team to do," Neville gushed.

"The signings of Thiago Alcantara and Diogo Jota were big moves because it signalled intent.

“They needed to strengthen in midfield with somebody who can play, control the game and do something a little bit different to the rest of them, and then Jota up front, who provides a real quality back up to the front three, but doesn’t unnerve them to the point where they want to leave. It was a clever signing.

"It’s a really top team and we know that from what they’ve achieved over the last couple of years, but it looks like they’ve come back to do it again."

Liverpool travel to Villa Park for their next Premier fixture, to take on an Aston Villa side brimming with confidence after winning their opening two games of the season as well.