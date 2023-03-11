Gary Neville trolls Liverpool as they slip to 1-0 defeat against Bournemouth

Football pundit Garry Neville has trolled Liverpool following their shocking defeat suffered at the hands of Bournemouth in the Premier League earlier today (March 11).

The Reds lost away from home the the early kick-off as Bournemouth secured a 1-0 victory at the Vitality Stadium.

Philip Billing's 28th minute strike secured all three points for Gary O'Neil's team, who now sit in 16th position, with just one point above 17th placed West Ham United.

Meanwhile, for Liverpool, the result against Bournemouth will come as a major disappointment for the Reds, considering their form heading into the encounter. Jurgen Klopp's side only recently thrashed Manchester United by 7-0 in their last league game. As such, the general belief was that they would easily come out with a win against Bournemouth, but that wasn't the case.

In light of their 1-0 defeat at the Vitality Stadium, former Manchester United player Neville has taken a slight dig at the Reds on his Twitter handle. In his words, he said:

"With no-one on final score today, I thought I would bring you the early kick-off result of Bournemouth 1-0 Liverpool… and they’re playing so well. He added an emoji to his tweet.

The result comes as a big blow for Liverpool, who are currently fifth in the league and aim to secure a top-four position for UEFA Champions League qualification for next season.

It's left to be seen as to how Klopp's side will react in their next game when they take on Real Madrid in the second-leg of their Champions League clash.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp spoke on the possibility of replicating Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino partnership

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Roberto Firmino

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that it will be impossible to replicate the fearsome attacking trio of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, and Sadio Mane at the club.

The three players formed a strong attacking connection with the Reds before their partnership ended last season following the departure of Mane to Bayern Munich. With Firmino now also confirming his departure at the end of the season, Salah could be the only player remaining from the fearsome attacking partnership.

Reacting to a possible replication at Liverpool, Klopp revealed in an interview that it would be impossible to do so. In his words (via 90min):

"It was outstanding and it is not possible to replicate because it was a special footballing-wise relationship and it worked out very well. The challenge for us with all the changes we have made now and over the next few years is to replace a sensational player or formation or whatever."

