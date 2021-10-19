"Ole didn't sign him or he doesn't fancy him" - Gary Neville says Donny van de Beek should leave Manchester United in search of regular game time

Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville believes Donny van de Beek should leave the 20-time Premier League champions in search of regular football. The Dutch midfielder has seen just five minutes of playing time in the Premier League this season.

Van de Beek was an unused substitute once again in Manchester United's 4-2 defeat to Leicester City on Saturday. The midfielder has made just three appearances for United this season and has been heavily linked with a move away from the club in January.

Neville believes United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer either does not have faith in the abilities of Van de Beek or never wanted to sign the Dutchman in the summer of 2020. Neville has urged Van de Beek to find a new club in order to rejuvenate his career.

"Why's Donny not being given a chance? said Neville as quoted by Metro. "There's something about that. He's not been given a chance for 18 months so you've got to come to the conclusion that Ole didn't sign him or he doesn't fancy him.

"Neither is good for Donny van de Beek so I think he needs to go and play football somewhere," he added.

Donny van de Beek signed for Manchester United from Ajax in a deal worth £35 million in last summer. The midfielder made just nineteen appearances for the Red Devils in the Premier League last season.

Van de Beek was reportedly furious with the lack of game time he received and was desperate to leave Manchester United this summer. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, however, persuaded the former Ajax star to stay at Old Trafford and fight for his place in the starting line-up this season.

The 24-year-old is likely to seek a move away from the club in January after making just one appearance in the Premier League this season.

Manchester United could be willing to sell Van de Beek to raise funds to sign a defensive midfielder

Manchester United are in dire need of a top-quality defensive midfielder. The Red Devils will, however, need to part ways with some fringe players to create space in the squad and raise the funds required to sign a new midfielder.

Donny van de Beek and Anthony Martial are believed to be surplus to requirements at Old Trafford. They have therefore been linked with a move away from the club. Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing Van de Beek on a six-month loan deal with an option to buy.

