"Gave him the other one (Kopa trophy)" - LaLiga chief Javier Tebas claims Barcelona's Lamine Yamal didn't win Ballon d'Or because of one reason

LaLiga president Javier Tebas has claimed that Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal did not win the Ballon d'Or because of his age. The young forward returned from the gala in Paris with the Kopa Trophy but was narrowly beaten to the big award by Ousmane Dembele.
Tebas spoke with reporters, revealing that Yamal's age worked against him in the decision to not hand him the award. He predicted that the 18-year-old will win the prestigious award in the near future if he continues to perform at his current level. He said (via GOAL);
"If he had been older than 23, he would have won it, too, I'm sure, but since he was younger, they gave him the other one [Kopa trophy]. If he continues at the level he's at, which seems likely, I think there's no doubt he'll win the Ballon d'Or."
Lamine Yamal was one of the frontrunners for the Ballon d'Or after an excellent year that saw him inspire Barcelona to win a domestic treble in Spain. The young forward finished the season with 18 goals and 21 assists across all competitions for La Blaugrana.
Yamal beat teammate Pau Cubarsi and a host of other teenage talents to the Kopa Trophy this year, winning it for a second successive year. He became the first player to receive the award on multiple occasions, and he remains eligible for each of the next two editions of the award.
Real Madrid star congratulates Barcelona rival despite Ballon d'Or snub
Real Madrid youngster Franco Mastantuono has extended his congratulations to Barcelona star Lamine Yamal after his impressive Ballon d'Or finish. The 18-year-old was second, only behind Ousmane Dembele, in the voting for this year's award.
Mastantuono spoke with Marca after opening his Real Madrid account against Levante on Tuesday. The Argentina international complimented Yamal as a great player and revealed that he tries to shy away from any comparisons with the Spaniard.
“I congratulate him on his second place in the Ballon d’Or. I think he’s a great player. Obviously, you don’t need me to tell you that. I try not to compare myself with anyone, but rather to play for my team, which I believe is what later leads to individual achievement", he said via Football Espana.
Franco Mastantuono joined Real Madrid from boyhood club River Plate this summer for around €45 million. The 18-year-old has been a regular for Xabi Alonso's side, hinting at a key role for the club as the season progresses.