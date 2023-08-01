"Gave us the freedom to play all the fancy stuff" - Jurgen Klopp makes heartfelt Fabinho claim after Liverpool departure 

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has heaped praise on midfielder Fabinho after the Brazilian's exit. The midfielder joined Saudi Arabain side Al Ittihad on Monday, July 31, after the two clubs agreed a £40m deal for him.

The midfielder moved to Anfield from AS Monaco in 2018 for a reported £38 million fee. He played 219 matches for the Reds and won the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Carabao Cup, and the FA Cup during his stay at Anfield.

Speaking to the club's official website, Klopp stated that Fabinho gave the team the freedom to play 'fancy' football. The German manager said:

"Of course, we wish him all the best. Fab was for so long the insurance we had more or less in midfield. He always gave us the freedom to play all the fancy stuff. He was involved in that from time to time as well but loved to be the hoover for the team, loved to do all the dirty work for the team."

He added:

"Together with the centre-halves, when both full-backs were flying right and left, all the strikers, all the midfielders somewhere and then just Fab and the two centre-halves when it looked, 'Oh OK, if we lose the ball, there's still a few players at least who can sort that.' And he was massive."

Klopp continued:

"So yeah, we will miss him, definitely. But again, it's like it is. Life is about changes – that's always – and you obviously have to adapt to them. If you don't do that, if you stick in the past, something will hold you back – and I'm not that person."

Fabinho has signed a three-year deal with Al Ittihad.

Liverpool midfielders head off to Saudi Arabia

Liverpool have sold two of their experienced midfielders to Saudi Arabian clubs this summer. Jordan Henderson has joined Al Ettifaq while Fabinho has completed a move to Al Ittihad this week.

Henderson will be playing under Steven Gerrard in the Middle East. The midfielder got a stunning wage offer and Klopp admitted that it was an irresistible deal.

Fabinho will be teaming up with N'Golo Kane and Karim Benzema in the Middle East. The former Liverpool star will be managed by former Tottenham Hotspur and Wolves coach Nuno Espirito Santo.