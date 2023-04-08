"Generally they were quite comfortable" - Mark Lawrenson makes score prediction for Manchester United vs Everton

Manchester United are set to play Everton next on Saturday (April 8) at Old Trafford in a Premier League clash. Mark Lawrenson has predicted the Red Devils to pick up a 2-0 win in the home clash.

United are fourth in the Premier League with 53 points from 28 matches. Everton, meanwhile, are 16th with 27 points from 29 games.

Sharing his prediction of the game for Paddy Power, Lawrenson claimed:

"It was another good result for Everton on Monday night against Spurs but I’m going for Manchester United to win this. They were good enough against Brentford in the week, even if a 1-0 doesn’t sound that impressive, but generally they were quite comfortable and they’ve got over the Newcastle loss. Everton will stay up because they’ve got so much fight about them – just ask Harry Kane!"

His final score prediction was a 2-0 win in favor of the hosts. United enter the contest on the back of a 1-0 home win against Brentford on April 5.

Everton, meanwhile, had a 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur in their latest Premier League clash. Michael Keane scored a last-ditch equalizer for Sean Dyche's team against Spurs.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag urges for consistency

Man United v Fulham: Emirates FA Cup Quarter Final

United returned to winning ways in their last match against Brentford after being defeated by Newcastle United on April 2.

While Erik ten Hag got the response that he must have wanted from his side, the Dutch manager urged his team to be consistent.

Speaking ahead of the clash against Everton, he told the media (via Man United's official website):

"We have to do it every game and that needs preparation and it has to be the standard when you are playing for Manchester United. So this is the demand, no ifs or buts, you have to do it and that is the responsibility. That a player has to deliver when you are playing for Manchester United. So you have to be accountable."

United are currently battling with the likes of Newcastle United and Tottenham to get a top four finish in the Premier League and secure UEFA Champions League football next season.

