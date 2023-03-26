“Generational talent” - Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka scores worldie for England, fans go wild on social media

Football fans online heaped praise on Bukayo Saka after the Arsenal star netted a wonderful goal for England against Ukraine in their Euro 2024 qualifier.

Saka scored England's second goal of the game after skipper Harry Kane opened the scoring for the Three Lions at Wembley Stadium. The Arsenal attacker scored from outside the box as he curled his shot past Ukrainian shot-stopper Anatoliy Trubin to double England's lead (40').

Football fans on Twitter were blown away by Saka's goal against Ukraine. Some stated that he is currently the best youngster in world football while others claimed that he could compete for the Ballon d'Or.

Here are a few tweets in that regard:

@afcdazza @d1mmiv @eurofootcom They keep doubting him. Goal and assist to break the deadlock. Difference maker. Special, special player @eurofootcom They keep doubting him. Goal and assist to break the deadlock. Difference maker. Special, special player 🔥

CAESAR♨️🤟🏿 @TCaesar9 @eurofootcom Best RW itw. Best youngster itw. Please stop comparing, stop denying we’ve arrived! @eurofootcom Best RW itw. Best youngster itw. Please stop comparing, stop denying we’ve arrived!

Bukayo Saka has had an excellent start to his international career since making his England debut back in 2020. The winger, 21, has now scored eight goals from 26 caps for Gareth Southgate's side.

This includes scoring three goals at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The Arsenal starlet scored a brace in England's 6-2 win over Iran and then scored another goal against Senegal in the round of 16.

England, meanwhile, came into their game against Ukraine on the back of a narrow 2-1 win over Italy in their opening match of Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Declan Rice and Harry Kane scored on that occasion, with Luke Shaw seeing a red card with 10 minutes remaining.

Bukayo Saka is leading Arsenal to their first Premier League title since 2004

Bukayo Saka in Arsenal FC v Sporting CP

Bukayo Saka has been one of Arsenal's most important players as Mikel Arteta's side looks to win their first Premier League title in nearly 20 years.

The Gunners are currently eight points clear of second-placed Manchester City at the top of the league standings. At the time of writing, they have amassed 69 points with 10 games remaining in the season.

Saka has been Arsenal's key player in the title race. The England international has scored 12 goals and provided 10 assists from 28 games in the Premier League. He recently scored twice and provided one assist as the league leaders secured a convincing 4-1 win over Crystal Palace before the international break.

Bukayo Saka is currently the Gunners' highest assists provider this season with 10. He is also the club's joint-highest goalscorer along with fellow attacker Gabriel Martinelli. Both wingers have scored 13 goals for Mikel Arteta's side across all competitions.

Following the international break, the North London outfit will take on Leeds United in the Premier League on 1 April at the Emirates Stadium.

Poll : 0 votes