"Generational talent", "Played the perfect game tonight" - Fans heap praise on Real Madrid star's performance in 5-0 win over Alaves

Fans have lavished praise on Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham for his brilliant performance in the 5-0 La Liga win over Alaves on Tuesday (May 14). The Englishman registered a goal and two assists.

Having already won a record-extending 36th La Liga title a week ago, Los Blancos continued from where they left off against Granada three days ago. Bellingham got the ball rolling at the Santiago Bernabeu in the 10th minute before Vinicius Junior doubled the lead 17 minutes later.

Fede Valverde put Carlo Ancelotti's side three goals to the good in the first minute of first-half stoppage time. Vinicius scored his second of the game 20 minutes from time before Arda Guler rounded off the scoring in the 81st minute.

Fans have gone ga ga over Bellingham's performance, with one calling him:

"Generational talent"

Another chimed in:

"Bellingham played the perfect game tonight. Fine, fine performance"

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Johnpaul Franklin said:

"He is a machine."

Tchouameninga added:

"Let the haters doubt. We will answer with golden ball."

Sonny7i wants Bellingham to be announced as the Ballon d'Or winner:

"Announce Bellingham Ballon d'Or"

Expand Tweet

Apart from his three goal contributions against Alaves, Bellingham also laid out six key passes, created one big chance and made four of seven dribbles.

How has Jude Bellingham fared for Real Madrid this season?

Jude Bellingham (left)

Jude Bellingham has had a superb debut season at Real Madrid since arriving from Borussia Dortmund in the summer.

In 40 games across competitions, the 20-year-old has registered 23 goals and 12 assists. Most of those goal contributions - 19 goals and six assists - have come in 27 outings in Madrid's victoriuous La Liga campaign.

Bellingham has also bagged four goals and as many assists in 10 games in the UEFA Champions League, where Madrid take on the player's former club Borussia Dortmund in the final on June 1 at the Wembley.

Having won the Supercopa Espana and La Liga titles, Bellingham will look to add a third title to his collection in what has been a dream campaign at Real Madrid.