“Generational talent” “This is greatness” - Twitter erupts as Cristiano Ronaldo reaches 3 incredible milestones with goal against Monastir

Cristiano Ronaldo reached three incredible milestones as he netted in Al-Nassr's 4-1 win against Monastir in the Arab Cup of Champions. Fans on Twitter were once again left in awe of the Portuguese superstar.

Ronaldo started the game against Monastir after coming on as a substitute in the previous match against Al-Shabab, a game that ended in a goalless draw.

Anderson Talisca gave Al-Alamy the lead before Ali Lajami scored a comical own goal that made the scoreline 1-1. Ronaldo scored a perfect header in the 74th minute to give his team the lead and went on to celebrate with Al-Nassr's new Portuguese coach Luis Castro.

The Portugal captain has now scored 839 goals for club and country. Apart from that, Ronaldo has now scored in 22 successive seasons in his professional career. The 38-year-old has also scored 143 headed goals, the most in the history of football.

"Every Goal is another record. This is greatness."

"Cr7 is the greatest of all time, a generational talent."

Ronaldo came close to scoring yet again. HIs header, though, was saved by Monastir's reserve goalkeeper and Abdulelah Al Amri netted from the rebound to make it 3-1.

Abdulaziz Saud Al Elewai scored in the dying minutes to make it 4-1 for Al-Alamy against Tunisian club Monastir. This is the first time Ronaldo faced an African club during his career.

Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo once again proved himself as a clutch player

Throughout his legendary career, Cristiano Ronaldo rose to the occasion when his team needed so. His goal to put Al-Nassr ahead against Monastir once again emphasized the Portugal captain's greatness in the beautiful game.

Ronaldo has now scored 246 winning goals in his career, an incredible number. Apart from that, he has scored 333 goals to put his team ahead in a game, yet another stunning feat.

Ronaldo is set to get a superstar attacking partner at his club alongside him soon as Sadio Mane is set to complete a €40 million move from Bayern Munich to join the Saudi Pro League club.