“Genetically, I feel like I’m 30 years old” – Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo opens up on what age he would like to retire

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed that he aims to continue playing football professionally until at least the age of 42. The Portuguese legend rejoined United in the summer of 2021 on a contract that runs until 2023,

There has been some speculation about whether this was Ronaldo's last contract. However, the 36-year-old has rubbished those claims and insisted he intends to keep on playing as long as he can. The Portuguese superstar told ESPN:

"I feel happy to be a player who has shown who, in my case, longevity has been a crucial factor for me to keep playing at a high level, putting in good performances. Genetically, I feel like I'm 30 years old. I take great care of my body and my mind."

He added:

"Going through many things with the focus on the end goal of staying at a high level is the hardest thing, and that's what I've been doing for the last few years. I've been working and focusing more on working on my mind. I know my body will handle me because I have a lot of respect for it and I listen to it a lot."

Ronaldo will hope to emulate and surpass former teammate Ryan Giggs, who played professionally until the age of 40. Like the Portuguese forward, the Manchester United legend adapted his game and watched his diet in order to extend his longevity.

Manchester United captain manager Rangnick supports Cristiano Ronaldo's call for improved performances

Cristiano Ronaldo opened up about Manchester United's struggles in the Premier League this season, warning that he had no intentions of finishing outside the Champions League spots.

The Portuguese legend also lashed out at his teammates, admonishing their mentality and warning that they needed to improve in that regard.

Interim manager Ralf Rangnick spoke positively to Ronaldo's comments, stressing that it was good for the players to push each other in order to develop the whole squad. The German noted that United's squad was talented but needed to work and develop together as a team.

However, Rangnick has no intention of appointing Cristiano Ronaldo as permanent captain, even though sections of the Old Trafford faithful have called for it. Rangnick acknowledged the importance of Ronaldo's words to the dressing room but stated that he didn't see a reason to remove Harry Maguire from the captaincy.

