Genoa vs Fiorentina Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th August 2023

The 2023-24 edition of the Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Genoa lock horns with an impressive Fiorentina side in an important encounter at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris on Saturday.

Genoa vs Fiorentina Preview

Genoa finished in second place in the Serie B standings last season and have made a fair amount of progress over the past year. The Genovese side edged Modena to a narrow 4-3 victory in the Coppa Italia last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this match.

Fiorentina, on the other hand, secured an eighth-place finish in the Serie A table last season and have been inconsistent over the past year. La Viola were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by OFI in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Genoa vs Fiorentina Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Fiorentina have a good recent record against Genoa and have won 12 out of the last 33 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Genoa's five victories.

Genoa have won only 18 of their 100 matches against Fiorentina in the Serie A - their lowest percentage of victories against a single opponent in league games in the top flight.

Genoa lost their previous game at home against Fiorentina in the Serie A and could suffer consecutive such defeats in the competition for the first time since 2013.

Genoa have not repeated the same result on two successive occasions across their last seven matches in the Serie A, with their previous such game ending in a defeat against Inter Milan in 2021.

Fiorentina have not played out a draw in their last 12 opening games of the Serie A, with their previous such result coming in 2010.

Genoa vs Fiorentina Prediction

Fiorentina have an impressive squad at their disposal and will be intent on giving the league's big names a run for their money this season. La Viola can pack a punch on their day but will need to be consistent in the coming weeks.

Genoa have shown marked improvement to secure their promotion but will be up against a formidable opponent this weekend. Fiorentina are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Genoa 1-3 Fiorentina

Genoa vs Fiorentina Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fiorentina

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Fiorentina to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Nicolas Gonzalez to score - Yes