"Genuinely, what did he do in 2023" "Insane PR" - Fans react as Lionel Messi is named in IFFHS 2023 Men's Team of the Year

Fans online have reacted to Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi being named in the IFFHS (International Federation of Football History and Statistics) 2023 Men's Team of the Year.

The IFFHS has recently released its 2023 Men's Team of the Year, which is led by the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane, and Erling Haaland in the attack.

While Messi, Jude Bellingham, Rodri, and Kevin De Bruyne have been named in the midfield, Alphonso Davies, Kim Min Jae, and Ruben Dias are the chosen defenders, with Manchester City's Ederson in the goal.

Nevertheless, Argentine playmaker Lionel Messi's name has caught the attention of the fans. Football fans on X have stated that Messi wasn't the most deserving candidate on the list. Messi led the Argentine football team to World Cup glory in the Qatar FIFA World Cup in December 2022.

However, in 2023, he made 44 appearances across different competitions, recording 28 goals and 12 assists. He won the 2022–23 Ligue 1 title with PSG and also helped Inter Miami win the 2023 Leagues Cup by scoring 10 goals in seven appearances.

"Genuinely, what did he do in 2023," one fan commented.

"Insane PR," another user wrote.

Here are a few more fan reactions:

Some fans even stated that Messi had a terrible year:

A few users mocked the Argentine playmaker:

Some users said that IFFHS used the 3-4-3 formation just to include Messi:

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami finished 14th in the 2023 season in the Eastern Conference of Major League Soccer with 34 points from 34 matches. The former Barcelona star made only six appearances in MLS, bagging two goals and an assist.

Manchester United youngster claims that no one can play like Lionel Messi

Manchester United winger Amad Diallo, who is also dubbed "Ivorian Messi,” has stated that no one can play like Lionel Messi. The 21-year-old has lauded the Argentine playmaker, claiming that Messi's dribbling and scoring are unmatchable.

“I know they said this [that I was like Lionel Messi in training] but no-one plays like Messi. No-one plays like Messi. I am proud he [Gomez] says I play like Messi but I say no-one plays like Messi! In training, I was like the same here, with a little bit of dribbling and scoring, so they say my football is more like Messi but, today, I say no-one can play like Messi,” he said (via GOAL).

Diallo joined Manchester United from Atalanta in 2021. He was a part of the Seria A side for two years and was the teammate of Papu Gomez, who was in the Argentine squad that won the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Gomez once said about the Ivorian winger:

“He is a future star, trust me. During our training, he seems like Lionel Messi! You can't stop him.”

Amad Diallo has made 10 appearances across competitions for Manchester United in the two years since joining the Red Devils, recording a goal and an assist.