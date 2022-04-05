“Genuinely not good at anything” – Arsenal fans single out one player as Gunners’ ‘biggest problem’ after defeat to Crystal Palace

Arsenal fans have lamented forward Alexandre Lacezette for his performance in the 3-0 defeat to Crystal Palace on Monday.

The French forward had a night to forget in front of goal as the Gunners failed to usurp Tottenham Hotspur in the race for the top four.

The former Lyon forward has scored just four goals in 23 Premier League appearances. His lack of potency upfront has plagued the north London outfit often.

Lacazette has long been under scrutiny by Gunners fans and his exploits during the huge defeat to Palace drew the ire of fans.

Here are a few of the disgruntled fans' reactions to Lacazette:

Paddy @PaddyArsenal Lacazette is genuinely not good at anything. Lacazette is genuinely not good at anything.

Connor Humm @TikiTakaConnor Lacazette is so frustrating. Makes it worse when you know he’s the only option we have there. Lacazette is so frustrating. Makes it worse when you know he’s the only option we have there.

Sam @samuelJayC Lacazette is basically a Crystal Palace centre back. Lacazette is basically a Crystal Palace centre back.

4 The Arsenal @4TheArsenal_ If you don’t laugh you’ll cry watching Lacazette If you don’t laugh you’ll cry watching Lacazette 😂😭

AFCAMDEN @AFCAMDEN Lacazette is the problem. We have no outlet which allows Palace to press us high. When he has got the ball he’s been sloppy with it. Don’t mean to single him out but it’s our biggest problem. Lacazette is the problem. We have no outlet which allows Palace to press us high. When he has got the ball he’s been sloppy with it. Don’t mean to single him out but it’s our biggest problem.

Alex @AlexPG1994 @TikiTakaConnor Theres not one other team in the league he would get in @TikiTakaConnor Theres not one other team in the league he would get in

JJ ™️🔊 @JJ_TFW Lacazette is the worst striker in the league and I’m not joking Lacazette is the worst striker in the league and I’m not joking

Arsenal need to sign a striker this summer

Arsenal's Lacazette has lacked firepower all season round

If ever there was a game that signified the Gunners' need for a new centre-forward, it was Monday's defeat to Palace.

Lacazette was poor, indecisive and lacked any sort of threat. Mikel Arteta will know the need to bring in a proven goalscorer is vital this summer.

They have been linked with a number of strikers, having seen their former talisman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang exit the club for Barcelona in January.

Benfica striker Darwin Nunez is one man being linked to the Emirates. DailyExpress has reported that background checks have been made on the Uruguayan.

The 22-year-old has been in scintillating form for the Primeira Liga side this season, having scored 27 goals in 34 appearances across all competitions.

Another striker being touted is Napoli hitman Victor Osimhen.

According to The Sun, the Gunners are extensively scouting the Nigerian, who has eleven goals in 20 Serie A league appearances.

Any centre-forward that Arteta does lure to the Emirates will need to adapt in quick fashion with the lack of depth in the position a worry.

Behind Lacazette, the Gunners boast just Eddie Nketiah and the usual wide-forward Gabriel Martinelli.

Folarin Balogun is out on-loan at Championship side Middlesbrough but it is unlikely he'll come in to the first-team fold next season.

With UEFA Champions League football a possibility, there may be a plan to bring in two strikers to add further depth.

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell believes the club should target Ollie Watkins from Aston Villa as a backup.

Bringing a Premier League proven striker in Watkins to the club alongside an established European goalscorer may be an astute piece of business

Edited by Nived Zenith