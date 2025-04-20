"Genuinely don't know why he still plays", "Costed us the game" - Fans call out Manchester United star after their loss to Wolves

Manchester United fans on social media have called out Christian Eriksen following their 1-0 Premier League loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday, April 20. Eriksen conceded a needless foul that led to Wolves' goal, which cost United three points at Old Trafford.

During the game, the Danish midfielder was close to giving Manchester United the lead in the 34th minute. However, goalkeeper Daniel Bentley was up to the task as he stopped the free-kick from hitting the back of the net.

In the 76th minute, Eriksen fouled Matheus Cunha in a promising position, and Wolves were awarded a free kick. Pablo Sarabia (77') converted his free kick, which was difficult for Andre Onana to stop, and this gave Wolves the lead.

Cunha (82') was denied the opportunity of doubling their lead by Onana, who made an excellent save. In the 84th minute, Mason Mount received a pass from Alejandro Garnacho, but he blazed his shot over the bar. Thus, the game ended 1-0 in favor of Wolves.

In his stint on the pitch, Eriksen maintained a passing precision of 85% (63/74). He delivered one key pass, created one big chance, but lost possession of the ball 28 times (via Sofascore).

In the game's aftermath, fans took to X to complain about the foul that Eriksen conceded, which led to Wolves' goal and his performance in general. One fan tweeted:

"Genuinely don't know why Eriksen still plays? Can't remember the last good game he had."

"Watching eriksen play 90 minutes football is real torture," another added.

"Shouldn’t have played Eriksen🤷🏻‍♀️," an unhappy fan suggested.

"Eriksen need to leave @Manutd asap , I haven't seen a game he controlled that we won ..," another complained.

"Eriksen costed us this game btw… Cunha kept his hand on your face and you didn’t fall?? You went ahead to foul him? Even amateur can’t do that rubbish," wrote another.

"These days are really disappointing" - Manchester United's head coach on the performance against Wolves

Manchester United FC v Wolverhampton Wanderers FC - Premier League

Ruben Amorim has revealed that the past few days have been tough for Manchester United. The Portuguese also complained about the Red Devils' failure to score during the game.

After the loss to Wolves, he told Sky Sports (via The United Stand on X):

"These days are really disappointing. We were better than the opponents but if you don't score goals, you don't win games."

United have registered only one win in their last five Premier League games. They remain in 14th position in the standings, with only 38 points from 33 games. The Red Devils will take on Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium in their next league game on Sunday, April 27.

About the author Abel Yisa Abel is an European football journalist who focuses primarily on analysis pieces and preview copies at Sportskeeda. A B.Sc degree holder in Economics, he has a previous work experience of 3 years – a year at Opera News Hub where he was promoted as a 'Verified Sports Writer,’ and over two years at Sportskeeda as a revenue-share writer, where his writing skills have ultimately led him to be integrated into the in-house team.



A Manchester United fan who grew up in a family of Red Devils supporters, he started his journey as an ardent football fan in his childhood. He used to spend hours watching the sport with his family and developed a knack for writing about the beautiful game over the years.



He is a huge admirer of Paul Pogba owing to the midfielder's ability to thread passes from anywhere on the pitch and his favorite manager is Jose Mourinho due to the Portuguese's tactical mind. He feels France's triumph in 2018 is his all-time favorite World Cup moment, and reckons Lamine Yamal and Endrick could replicate the rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.



Abel always strives to verify information, especially statistics, before penning a word and offers constructive but not defamatory criticisms. Apart from Europe's top five leagues, he follows the Eredivisie and the Primeira Liga. He loves to spend his free time playing video games like EA FC and watching movies. Know More