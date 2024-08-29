"Genuinely shocked at the price tag" - Ex-Liverpool star reacts on social media as Reds close in on Federico Chiesa transfer

Former Liverpool forward Daniel Sturridge has reacted on social media as the Reds look set to sign Federico Chiesa from Juventus. A report from Sky Sports has revealed that the Merseyside giants are set to pay just £12.5 million to their Italian counterparts in order to get their man.

Interest grew in Chiesa's services earlier this summer, when it was revealed that Juventus deemed him surplus to requirements. The Turin club were also intent on taking the winger off their wage bill, leading to clubs from England, Spain, and Saudi Arabia showing interest.

Barcelona had their sights set on Chiesa, but the Catalans are struggling to sort out their finances, and were unable to sign him. Saudi Arabia had a bigger chance of getting the winger, but Chiesa opted on a move to Anfield instead.

Speaking about the Juventus winger, who has scored nine goals and provided two assists in 33 Serie A games, Daniel Sturridge posted on X:

"Chiesa to Liverpool is a top tier signing. Really good 1v1, pace, tenacious, and can finish. Genuinely shocked at the price tag,. Mike [Michael Edwards] and Jools [Julian Ward] strike again lol…"

Federico Chiesa has already said goodbye to the Bianconeri support, telling Sky Sports Italy:

"I'm really happy and ready for this new adventure. I want to thank the Juventus fans, thanks for all the affection over the years, I'll keep you in my heart, thanks Juventus."

The winger will be hoping he can exceed expectations when he joins up with a star-studded squad at Anfield. He may have to play as backup for Mohamed Salah, but he will hope to impress whenever he gets playing time.

When Rio Ferdinand praised upcoming Liverpool signing Federico Chiesa

With Federico Chiesa currently undergoing his medicals at Anfield, his signing is all but completed at this point. While he has not met expectations in recent years with Juventus, he was notably praised by Rio Ferdinand in 2021.

The Manchester United legend took notice of Chiesa after Euro 2020, where the winger helped Italy reach the final and win the trophy. Speaking to Metro, Ferdinand had only words of praise (via Liverpool.com):

"He’s just a fantastic footballer. The intensity with which he plays with [sic], we saw in the Euros, he was the main goal threat for the Italians who went on to win the tournament.

"It’s his pace, his drive. He’s the one who is the threat, he’s potent, he wants to run in behind. He’s that modern day striker who can play anywhere across the front line and he’s as comfortable out wide as he is through the middle. He unnerves defenders with that pace, he’s so direct."

Liverpool fans will be hoping that Federico Chiesa can impress brilliantly during his stint at Anfield.

