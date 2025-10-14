"Genuinely unstoppable", "A cheat code" - Fans hail connection between Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal star after Hungary draw

Portugal fans have singled out defender Nuno Mendes for praise after he provided an assist for a Cristiano Ronaldo goal against Hungary. The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) man was key as his team played out a 2-2 draw in front of their fans, ending their 100% record in qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Ad

Left-back Mendes retained his place in Roberto Martinez's starting XI for the visit of Hungary after impressing against the Republic of Ireland last week. The 23-year-old marked his inclusion in the XI with an assist for Ronaldo in the first half, capping off an impressive showing overall.

Nuno Mendes put out a consistent performance for the Selecao, leaving the fans hugely impressed with his display in Lisbon. A number of them took to X to praise the defender, highlighting his connection with Cristiano Ronaldo as key, as well.

Ad

Trending

A fan referred to the left-back as Ronaldo's greatest international teammate since defender Pepe.

💰 @criminaldo_ Nuno Mendes is Ronaldo’s greatest ever teammate on the international level after Pepe.

Ad

Another fan tipped the PSG man to end his career as the greatest player in his position.

Kevin Fernandes @kevinaraujof Nuno Mendes could end his career as the best left-back ever to grace the game.

Ad

A fan hailed the connection between the defender Mendes and Cristiano Ronaldo, pointing out that it can deliver a FIFA World Cup title.

Nirvik🇳🇵 @NIBFC the nuno mendes-ronaldo connection is genuinely unstoppable. it’s how portugal won the nations league and it’s how they can win the world cup

Ad

An X user challenged other fans to name a more devastating duo than Ronaldo and Mendes.

The Touchline | 𝐓 @TouchlineX Name a more ruthless duo than Nuno Mendes and Cristiano Ronaldo. We will wait.

Ad

A fan hailed the connection between Mendes and Ronaldo after the game.

7 @I7TY7 That Ronaldo x Nuno Mendes connection is so elite

Ad

Another fan described Mendes' connection with Ronaldo as being a cheat code for their team.

Preeti @MadridPreeti Bro Nuno Mendes and Ronaldo is a cheat Code, it's soooo easy , what a goal

Ad

Nuno Mendes was on the pitch for 79 minutes at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon, winning 100% of his tackles and 75% of his ground duels. He created four chances and one big chance, and provided the assist for Ronaldo's second of the night in first half added time. He was replaced by Nuno Tavares for the final 11 minutes of the game after yet another impressive showing.

Cristiano Ronaldo nets record-breaking brace in Portugal draw

Cristiano Ronaldo found the net twice for Portugal in their 2-2 draw at home to Hungary. The result ensured that the Selecao could not seal their qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup this month, with Hungary remaining five points behind in Group F.

Ad

Hungary went ahead through defender Attila Szalai after just eight minutes before Ronaldo drew his side level with a tap-in in the 22nd minute. His goal took him to 40 goals in World Cup qualifiers, ahead of Guatemala legend Carlos Ruiz in the history books. Cristiano Ronaldo scored his second of the evening just before halftime, as he turned home a cross from Nuno Mendes.

Hungary struck the woodwork in the second half before netting late through captain Dominik Szoboszlai, who tapped home an equaliser in added time. The result has seen Portugal drop points for the first time in their 2026 World Cup qualifying journey, leaving them with ten points from four games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sulayman Salahudeen Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.



Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.



Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating. Know More