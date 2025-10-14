"Genuinely unstoppable", "A cheat code" - Fans hail connection between Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal star after Hungary draw

Portugal fans have singled out defender Nuno Mendes for praise after he provided an assist for a Cristiano Ronaldo goal against Hungary. The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) man was key as his team played out a 2-2 draw in front of their fans, ending their 100% record in qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Left-back Mendes retained his place in Roberto Martinez's starting XI for the visit of Hungary after impressing against the Republic of Ireland last week. The 23-year-old marked his inclusion in the XI with an assist for Ronaldo in the first half, capping off an impressive showing overall.
Nuno Mendes put out a consistent performance for the Selecao, leaving the fans hugely impressed with his display in Lisbon. A number of them took to X to praise the defender, highlighting his connection with Cristiano Ronaldo as key, as well.
Nuno Mendes was on the pitch for 79 minutes at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon, winning 100% of his tackles and 75% of his ground duels. He created four chances and one big chance, and provided the assist for Ronaldo's second of the night in first half added time. He was replaced by Nuno Tavares for the final 11 minutes of the game after yet another impressive showing.
Cristiano Ronaldo nets record-breaking brace in Portugal draw
Cristiano Ronaldo found the net twice for Portugal in their 2-2 draw at home to Hungary. The result ensured that the Selecao could not seal their qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup this month, with Hungary remaining five points behind in Group F.
Hungary went ahead through defender Attila Szalai after just eight minutes before Ronaldo drew his side level with a tap-in in the 22nd minute. His goal took him to 40 goals in World Cup qualifiers, ahead of Guatemala legend Carlos Ruiz in the history books. Cristiano Ronaldo scored his second of the evening just before halftime, as he turned home a cross from Nuno Mendes.
Hungary struck the woodwork in the second half before netting late through captain Dominik Szoboszlai, who tapped home an equaliser in added time. The result has seen Portugal drop points for the first time in their 2026 World Cup qualifying journey, leaving them with ten points from four games.