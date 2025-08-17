"Genuinely the worst player ever", "Hilariously bad" - Fans rip into Manchester United star for his performance in 1-0 loss to Arsenal

Manchester United fans on X have criticized Manuel Ugarte after he struggled to make an impact during their narrow 1-0 defeat against Arsenal. The two sides locked horns in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Sunday, August 17.

Ad

The Red Devils made a lively start but found themselves trailing in the 13th minute after Altay Bayindir made an error following a corner. Riccardo Calafiori took full advantage at the far post, finding the back of the net to hand Arsenal the lead. The hosts valiantly attempted to find an equalizer, even hitting the woodwork via Patrick Dorgu. However, the Gunners defended well to secure all three points.

In an attempt to change the game, Ruben Amorim opted to bring on Manuel Ugarte in place of Casemiro in the 65th minute. However, the 24-year-old landed zero shots on target from one attempt, lost three duels, made zero tackles, and lost possession twice.

Ad

Trending

Manchester United fans were left unimpressed by Ugarte's performance and decision-making, with one posting:

"Genuinely the worst player ever"

Achraf Tisrane @ATisrane @UtdArena Genuinely the worst player ever

Ad

Another fan tweeted:

"Hilariously bad lmfao"

AverageTimey @Time_intouch @UtdArena Hilariously bad lmfao

Ad

Other fans reacted below:

"What goes inside his head man," one fan questioned

"There was no reason to sign him he was soo s**t," one fan commented

"That Ugarte cameo was one of the worst thing I’ve ever seen. Forget Baleba, I’d pay 100M not to see that p***k on my screen ever again," another added

Ad

"Ugarte one of the worst things to have ever happened to Manchester United," another chimed in

"0/10 display from Manuel Ugarte since he's come on. Wow," one fan typed

How did Manchester United fare during their 1-0 loss against Arsenal?

Manchester United suffered a 1-0 loss against Arsenal in their first Premier League fixture of the season. The Red Devils were also unfortunate to walk away empty-handed after they were denied a penalty by VAR in the dying minutes of the game, despite Matheus Cunha appearing to be fouled inside the box.

Ad

The Red Devils dominated possession with 61 percent of the ball, completing 395 passes with an accuracy of 83 percent. In comparison, Arsenal had 39 percent possession and completed 222 passes with an accuracy of 75 percent.

Manchester United were also more threatening going forward, landing 22 shots in total, with seven being on target. They also struck the woodwork once and had an xG of 1.59. Meanwhile, the Gunners mustered nine shots in total, with three being on target (xG of 1.05).

Ad

Disclaimer: The above stats were taken from FotMob on August 17, 2025, at 11:30 PM IST. They are subject to change.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Silas Sud Silas has been a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda for 2 years. A Computer Applications graduate, he is a versatile writer who conducts in-depth research and verifies information from multiple sources to ensure complete accuracy in his articles. Silas was introduced to the beautiful game back in 2008, watching the Premier League on television.



Silas is a Liverpool supporter through and through and admires everything about the club – it’s history, culture, style of play, and all of its iconic players and managers. His favorite player is Steven Gerrard, who was also one of the primary reasons to get interested in football and support Liverpool.



Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Jurgen Klopp, who transformed the Reds from a mid-table club to Premier League champions. Liverpool’s fourth goal in their 4-0 win over Barcelona, scored by Divock Origi after the iconic ‘corner taken quickly’ moment from Trent Alexander-Arnold, holds a special place in Silas’ heart.



Apart from Europe’s top five leagues, he also follows Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League. When not writing, he indulges in reading, traveling, fitness and gaming. Know More