Georgina Rodriguez addresses reports of rift in relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo with blunt statement

Georgina Rodriguez flat-out denied that there's any rift in her relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo. Reports have percolated recently that the pair is enduring a difficult phase.

However, Rodriguez, who attended the launching gala of Ronaldo's Ursu9 water brand, denied those claims. When quizzed on the matter about whether there were any problems in her relationship with Ronaldo, she said (via MARCA):

"Of course not, you have invited it to yourself."

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodiguez have been in a well documented relationship since 2016. The Portuguese used to play for La Liga giants Real Madrid at the time.

The pair currently live in Saudi Arabia since Ronaldo's move to Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr. They are co-parents to five children, and Rodriguez is the mother of two of them.

Ronaldo and Rodriguez often share romantic social media snaps showing off their love for each other.

Cristiano Ronaldo's sister agitated with constant speculation about her brother's relationship with Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo, given the superstar that he is, is always under scrutiny. His every move is scrutinised and criticised. Georgina Rodriguez has also become popular since her association with Ronaldo.

She has close to 50 million Instagram followers. The duo's personal life is always subjected to spicy speculations. Ronaldo's sister Katia Aveiro, though, is fed up with the reports. She recently lashed out at an unnamed Arab news outlet (via MARCA):

"I opened a social network and found this vomit of macabre news and the lowest thing that exists... This time, it will not go unpunished. Neither this garbage newspaper, nor the fountain."

Aveiro added:

"We are in an era where anything goes to get likes. I hate this news, this newspaper and this content. My mother is almost 70 years old; she no longer sells health; she has already gone through a lot in this life to raise her children, and I will go to the end so that whoever had the brilliant idea to publish this, it will not stay like this, I assure you."

The media outlet had sensationally claimed that Dolores Aveiros, Cristiano Ronaldo's mother, resorted to witchcraft to break his son's relationship with Georgina Rodriguez.

