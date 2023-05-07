“Mateo don’t hit him, only I can" - Georgina Rodriguez claims only she's allowed to hit oldest son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr

During banter between Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez and the couple's eldest son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., Rodriguez made a humorous assertion. She said that she alone has the privilege of hitting the youngster.

This candid interaction was caught on camera during the filming of Rodriguez's Netflix show, 'Soy Georgina (I am Georgina)'.

A viral Instagram reel recently gave fans a glimpse into the charming relationship between Rodriguez and Ronaldo Jr. In the clip, the youngster can be seen focused on writing something on a piece of paper when his younger brother, Mateo, decides to interfere.

Ronaldo Jr. quickly turned to Rodriguez for support, exclaiming (via SportsManor):

"Did you see what Mateo did? He hit me while I was writing with the pen!"

In a playful response that highlighted their warm relationship, Georgina responded, in jest:

"Mateo, don't hit him, only I can."

The video captures the delightful dynamic between Cristiano Ronaldo's partner and his eldest son.

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez advocates for non-violence among her children at school

Cristiano Ronaldo's family

During a recent appearance on 'El Hormiguero' to promote the second season of her Netflix show, Georgina Rodriguez opened up about her parenting style. She also discussed the importance of teaching her children not to resort to violence.

When asked how she manages daily life with Cristiano Ronaldo and their children, Rodriguez replied, "I love my children all day," and expressed pride in the education she provides them.

The fashion model recounted a recent incident involving one of her children who had been hit at school, and how the child reacted by not fighting back. She shared (via SportsManor):

"The other day, one of my children who had been hit, I received him and he started crying, 'Mom!' And I thought he had caught a hand. I tell him what's wrong with you, what's wrong with you 'A child hit me.'"

She emphasized her non-violent approach to parenting, stating:

"I feel super proud of the education I am giving them. I would not like my children to hit others."

Following the interview, rumors began circulating about the couple's children possibly facing bullying at school. Georgina Rodriguez quickly addressed these concerns, clarifying that the rumors were unfounded.

Currently, the family resides in Riyadh after Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer to Al-Nassr.

