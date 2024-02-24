Georgina Rodriguez enjoys wild Al-Nassr celebrations led by Cristiano Ronaldo before taking the field herself 

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez joined Al-Nassr's celebrations as Ronaldo and Co. sealed their berth in the AFC Champions League quarterfinals.

Leading Al-Fayha 1-0 from the first leg away from home - thanks to Ronaldo's 81st-minute winner - Luis Castro's side continued from where they left off in the second leg on Wednesday (February 21).

Otavio opened the scoring inside 17 minutes before Ronaldo applied the coup de grace with an 86th-minute strike to confirm his side's 3-0 aggregate win and a berth in the last-eight.

Following his third straight scoring game across competitions in 2024, Ronaldo and Co. celebrated vociferously in front of their supporters with the Viking Thunder Clap, which Iceland fans made famous at Euro 2016.

Georgina and Cristiano Ronaldo Jr were in attendance at Mrsool Park. The former was seen on the pitch, joining her partner's team's celebrations (as reported by GOAL) after fans had dispersed.

"A love letter to the world" - What Al-Nassr posted about Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is widely regarded as one of the best players to ever grace the beautiful game.

Having recently turned 39, the five-time Ballon d'Or keeps getting better with age, like fine wine, as his illustrious career shows no signs of ending anytime soon. Coming off a 54-goal year for club and country - the most by any player - the Al-Nassr captain has started 2024 in the same vein.

With his third straight goal in as many games this year, Al-Nassr are alive in multiple competitions. The Saudi Pro League giants paid a tribute to the Portugal captain by posting his picture on X and captioning it:

"A love letter to the world"

With his latest strike, Ronaldo now has 27 goals and 11 assists in 28 games across competitions.

That includes a league-leading 21 goals and nine assists in 19 games in the Saudi Pro League, where Al-Alami only trail runaway leaders Al-Hilal (56) after 20 rounds of games.

The Portuguese has also struck five times (along with registering an assist) in six games in his maiden AFC Champions League campaign. His other goal has come in the King's Cup.