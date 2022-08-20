Georgina Rodriguez flaunts flawless physique while she heads to the gym as Cristiano Ronaldo continues to seek Manchester United exit

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez flaunted her incredible physique amidst speculation over the future of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, as per The Sun.

Rodriguez was pictured wearing a white top and blue leggings whilst on her way to a gym session.

She was snapped holding a banana and a water bottle whilst question marks remain over her partner's future at Old Trafford.

The Argentine model's time in Cheshire may be coming to an end by the time the summer transfer window slams shut on September 1.

Ronaldo still appears to be eyeing an exit, desiring to continue playing in the UEFA Champions League.

Rodriguez reportedly wants the former Real Madrid star to return to Spain with Atletico Madrid having been a potential suitor.

However, the club's CEO has rubbished talk of the former Galactico making the move.

Meanwhile, a transfer to Germany now appears unlikely in what seemed to be Ronaldo's last plausible destination should he depart Manchester United.

Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke likes the idea of the Portuguese star joining the club but insists there has been no contact over a deal.

Other potential suitors like Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and a return to Real Madrid have also seemingly been ruled out.

The veteran forward has a year left on his current contract with Manchester United with the option of extending for a further year.

He is likely to be part of the Red Devils side that takes on Liverpool on Monday, August 22.

United have started the season off in demoralizing fashion, losing 2-1 to Brighton & Hove Albion and 4-0 at Brentford.

Ronaldo scored 24 goals in 38 appearances last season for Manchester United, earning praise for his consistency at the back end of his career.

Cristiano Ronaldo to speak on his Manchester United future

Cristiano Ronaldo promises to will reveal all

Cristiano Ronaldo has vowed to put an end to the speculation surrounding his future in an upcoming interview.

Responding on his Instagram to rumors about his situation, the legendary forward wrote:

"They will know the truth when they interview in a couple weeks. The media is telling lies. I have a notebook and in the last few months of the 100 news I made, only 5 were right. Imagine how it is. Stick with that tip."

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews 🗣️ "You need a fighting spirit on the pitch and I didn't see that from minute one."



Erik Ten Hag says he was disappointed with his team's attitude in their 4-0 loss to Brentford and insists Cristiano Ronaldo is still in his plans at Manchester United. 🗣️ "You need a fighting spirit on the pitch and I didn't see that from minute one." Erik Ten Hag says he was disappointed with his team's attitude in their 4-0 loss to Brentford and insists Cristiano Ronaldo is still in his plans at Manchester United. https://t.co/Cj0wSmMSkV

It remains to be seen what the veteran striker will reveal in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, the clock ticks down on the transfer window.

Edited by Matthew Guyett