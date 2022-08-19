“I love this player, it’s certainly a charming idea” – Dortmund CEO breaks silence on Cristiano Ronaldo transfer rumors 

Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has commented on speculation linking Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo with a move to Signal Iduna Park.

The Portuguese star reportedly wants to leave Old Trafford in search of UEFA Champions League football.

It is a competition Dortmund will be playing in, having finished second in the Bundesliga last season.

Reports claim that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has been offered to BvB by his agent Jorge Mendes.

However, the German outfit seemingly view the 37-year-old as too old and are wary of his astronomical wages.

Despite this, Dortmund CEO Watzke has commented on the rumors regarding Cristiano Ronaldo potentially arriving at the club.

He is quoted as saying (via Florian Plettenberg):

"I love this player, it's certainly a charming idea. To see Cristiano play at Signal Iduna Park. But there is no contact at all between the parties involved. From that point of view, one should stop talking about it."

Ronaldo made a blockbuster return to Manchester United last summer from Juventus in a £13.5 million deal.

The legendary forward impressed in his first campaign back at Old Trafford, scoring 24 goals in 38 appearances.

However, United struggled both domestically and in Europe, exiting the Champions League at the Round of 16.

The Red Devils finished sixth in the Premier League, meaning that they would have to settle for UEFA Europa League football.

It appears Ronaldo isn't willing to settle to play in Europe's secondary club competition and is eager to depart the 13-time Premier League winners.

However, Manchester United's stance throughout the transfer saga has been that the striker is not for sale.

He has a year left on his current contract at Old Trafford but continues to push for an early exit.

Dortmund appear to be Cristiano Ronaldo's last hope of a Manchester United departure

Cristiano Ronaldo is running out of time and options

Cristiano Ronaldo's chances of leaving Manchester United this summer have been diminishing with each passing week.

With just 12 days left of the summer transfer window, time is of the essence for the Portuguese star to secure an exit.

United may be sending signals that they do not want to lose the iconic forward. But Ronaldo is becoming problematic for the Red Devils.

CristianoXtra @CristianoXtra_ Rio Ferdinand:



“I don’t feel sorry for the players, I feel sorry for Ten Hag, He’s come in expecting new signings. People are moaning at Cristiano Ronaldo but he’s sitting there thinking, I’m expecting new signings as well.” Rio Ferdinand:“I don’t feel sorry for the players, I feel sorry for Ten Hag, He’s come in expecting new signings. People are moaning at Cristiano Ronaldo but he’s sitting there thinking, I’m expecting new signings as well.” https://t.co/CbREVp6Quq

The veteran striker cut a frustrated figure throughout the demoralizing 4-0 thrashing at Brentford on August 13.

Dortmund seem to be the former Real Madrid star's last hope of an Old Trafford exit, although Watzke's comments certainly don't hint at an imminent move.

