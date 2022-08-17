Cristiano Ronaldo blasts media on Instagram for "telling lies" and says everyone will "know the truth in a couple of weeks"

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has hit back at media rumors spreading lies about his future.

Commenting on an Instagram post speculating on his future, Ronaldo stated that everyone will soon get to know the truth. He wrote:

"They (will) know the truth when they interview in a couple weeks. The media is telling lies. I have a notebook and in the last few months of the 100 news I made, only 5 were right. Imagine how it is. Stick with that tip."

The original post, which was shared from a profile named cr7.o_lendario, talked about the Portuguese being linked with a move to Atletico Madrid.

The Manchester United superstar, who has a year left on his current contract with the Red Devils, reportedly (as per the BBC) wants to leave Old Trafford this summer.

The 37-year-old is in the twilight of his career and might be tempted to play in the Champions League once again after Manchester United failed to qualify for Europe's premier club competition.

Ronaldo re-joined United from Juventus last summer. The club were expected to challenge for silverware with the Portuguese ace in their ranks.

However, they endured a disastrous season, finishing trophyless and sixth in the Premier League. Ronaldo, though, delivered on a personal level, scoring 24 goals in 38 games across competitions and emerging as the club's leading goalscorer.

Should United sell Ronaldo?

Manchester United are in complete disarray at the moment, both on and off the pitch. They have failed to make any marquee signings this summer. The club have also lost their first two Premier League games. They started their campaign with a 2-1 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion before losing 4-0 against Brentford last weekend (August 13).

Owners continue to act passively in the market, with the scouting department once again failing to identify top talents. New manager Erik ten Hag is attempting to introduce a new style of play and discipline but appears to not have the right personnel to make his mark at Old Trafford.

It remains to be seen if Ronaldo will stay put at United beyond the summer transfer window. Manchester United will next face Liverpool in the Premier League on Monday, August 22.

Edited by Samya Majumdar