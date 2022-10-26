Georgina Rodriguez gets secretly trained by MMA fighter ahead of joining Cristiano Ronaldo at 2022 FIFA World Cup

Georgina Rodriguez is getting secretly trained by MMA fighter Lincoln Strong before joining Cristiano Ronaldo at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The World Cup in Qatar could very well be Ronaldo's last of his career. The Portuguese is currently 37-year-old. He has also been out of form for Manchester United so far this season, scoring only two goals and providing one assist in 12 games.

Despite that, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner remains Portugal's biggest hope for a positive outcome in Qatar. Georgina Rodriguez will be in the stands for the 2022 FIFA World Cup as she will cheer for Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Spanish model is sharpening her mixed martial arts skills by training with Lincoln Strong to keep herself in peak physical shape ahead of the trip. Strong is a Ricky Hatton fan and has a record of 6-3 in his amateur career so far. He is yet to make his pro-MMA debut.

Former Manchester United star urged club to move on from Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo is in a tough spot at Manchester United ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo was suspended from the Red Devils' squad to face Chelsea on October 22 after walking down the tunnels of Old Trafford before full-time during their clash against Tottenham Hotspur on October 20.

The Portuguese finds himself in a tough spot ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. However, former Manchester United goalkeeper Mark Bosnich urged the club to move on from the incident.

He told Sky Sports (via Manchester Evening News):

"The club need to move on as well, I think that is quite apparent and has been for quite some time, Obviously there has been a massive debate about everything that's been going on and I don't think anyone, including my ex-teammate Roy Keane, has basically supported for him for what he did about walking off and driving off."

The Australian added:

"I think people have got to remember, and maybe Roy didn't put in such a way, that there is always two sides to every story. The bottom line is, because we don't know exactly what is going on behind the scenes, but if somebody is getting really wound up behind the scenes and they end up doing what Cristiano did, which doesn't do his cause no good, then people start to look and say, 'hang on, there's only one side to the story here'."

