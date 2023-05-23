Georgina Rodriguez looks very different as old picture of her before meeting Cristiano Ronaldo comes to light

Georgina Rodriguez looks completely different now compared to when she met Cristiano Ronaldo in 2016.

Rodriguez, 29, has since become a hugely successful model and influencer garnering 49.4 million Instagram followers. It was on the social media platform where the Spaniard was posting before meeting Ronaldo, 38.

She uploaded several selfies as well as a trip to London before posting her first picture alongside the five-time Ballon d'Or winner in 2017. The couple first met when Rodriguez worked as a shop assistant in a Gucci store in Madrid.

The Spanish model's upload with Ronaldo raked in 711,000 likes which was 80,000 more than she managed with a post from a trip to a theatre two years before that.

Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo have now been together for seven years, and the Spanish model has emerged out of the legendary forward's shadow. She has become an ambassador of several brands and has her own Netflix series (Soy Georgina).

It's clear that her life dramatically changed on meeting the Real Madrid icon in 2016. Through the images uploaded on her Instagram account, you see the rise to stardom she has accomplished. Rodriguez's latest snap on Instagram has over 2.75 million likes.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez could leave Saudi Arabia

The Ronaldo family may soon depart Al Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez arrived in Saudi Arabia in January when the Portuguese legend joined Al Nassr. He reportedly put pen to paper on a two-year contract worth €200 million per year.

The Madrid icon has been in superb form, hitting 13 goals and two assists in 17 games across competitions. However, it appears that he's not happy with life in Saudi and could look to cut his stay short at Mrsool Park.

Reports claim that Ronaldo is keen to return to Europe and explore potential suitors. The Portuguese is prepared to cut his stay in the Middle East short just five months after arriving. He will have to pay compensation to seal his exit, though, due to FIFA Player Transfer Statute regulations.

That would be unlike how Cristiano Ronaldo departed Manchester United last November, as both sides had agreed on a mutual termination. Georgina Rodriguez followed the iconic forward to Saudi Arabia and could be on the move again, with her partner seemingly wanting out.

Rodriguez said to have been thrilled with the welcome she and her family received on arrival at Al Nassr. She posted on Instagram shortly after Ronaldo's welcome ceremony.

"Thank you so much Saudi Arabia for such an amazing welcome. We are extremely excited for this new adventure with (Al Nassr)."

However, that adventure in the Middle East could be coming to an abrupt end. It remains to be seen whether an exit ensues.

