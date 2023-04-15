“I refuse, I’m not going to buy it for you” – Georgina Rodriguez opens up on how Cristiano Ronaldo once turned down her request for expensive gift

Georgina Rodriguez has claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo refused to buy her a bag despite her request. The reason behind the Portuguese superstar's denial was that he believed Rodriguez already had too many bags.

Rodriguez has previously shown that she possesses around 150 bags. Hence, it is understandable why Ronaldo chose not to buy her another one. In a recent interview with 'El Hormiguero', Rodriguez said (via Ellae Online):

"I asked for the same one I have but bigger. He told me, 'I refuse. I'm not going to buy it for you'. I tell him, 'Well, I'll buy it myself.'"

Georgina Rodriguez has been providing a unique insight into her life in the latest season of her Netflix series, 'I am Georgina'. Apart from that, the famous model also shares many snaps of herself with Cristiano Ronaldo and their kids on social media.

Fans are seemingly keen to know more about the superstar couple's private life. The recent information from Rodriguez should curb their curiosity to some extent.

DJ asked Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez to party with her

Viva, a female DJ, recently asked Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez to party with her. Rodriguez and Ronaldo currently live in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh since the former Manchester United player's move to Al-Nassr.

Rodriguez has since managed to get along well with Viva. The DJ told Tatler in January that she would love if Rodriguez joins her for parties.

"We love her and welcome her! I hope she’s having a positive experience so far. She should party with me!'"

Whether they actually met up since is unknown. Ronaldo and Rodriguez, though, could often be seen spending romantic times in exclusive places of Riyadh.

While the legendary striker uses his social media profiles for career-related and brand-related updates, Rodriguez gives the fans glimpses of her personal life.

