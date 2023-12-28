Georgina Rodriguez reacts as Cristiano Ronaldo finishes as 2023’s top scorer with 53 goals

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, recently reacted to the Portuguese forward finishing 2023 as the top scorer.

On December 26 (Tuesday), Ronaldo scored a brace against Karim Benzema's Al-Ittihad and guided Al-Nassr towards a 5-2 victory in the Saudi Pro League. Before the match, the Portuguese forward was one goal behind Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe in the top scorer list for the calendar year, who both have 52 goals.

However, the former Real Madrid star currently has scored 53 goals in 2023 and with no matches remaining for Bayern Munich or Paris Saint-Germain, he is set to end the year as top scorer.

To celebrate the milestone reached by the Portuguese forward, the official Instagram account of Al-Nassr uploaded a video clip of Ronaldo. The caption of the post read:

"The Record's GOAT He's done it. AlNassr Captain, Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the world's top scorer in 2023 after reaching his 53rd goal against Ittihad today. He surpassed Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane, who scored 52 goals each."

After the video was uploaded, Ronaldo's longtime girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, posted the clip on her Instagram story and congratulated the former Manchester United star.

Georgina Rodriguez's Instagram story

She wrote:

"Top scorer 2023"

Since joining Al-Nassr in January, Ronaldo has been a crucial figure in Luis Castro's team. This season, he has bagged 23 goals and 11 assists in 24 appearances for the Knights of Najd.

Former Manchester United star reacts on social media after Cristiano Ronaldo guides Al-Nassr to a win over Al-Ittihad

Cristiano Ronaldo's former Manchester United teammate, David de Gea, reacted to the Portuguese forward's recent Instagram post. After guiding Al-Nassr towards a comfortable 5-2 win over Al-Ittihad, Ronaldo took to Instagram and uploaded a post where he celebrated the victory.

He captioned the post:

"Important win! We're not stopping!"

The post garnered more than 60,000 comments from celebrities as well as fans. However, former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea's comment stood out.

David de Gea's comment

He reacted to the post by commenting:

"Animal"

David de Gea is currently a free agent, as his contract with the Red Devils expired earlier this summer. Nevertheless, the Spanish goalkeeper has constantly been linked with different European clubs as well as Saudi Arabia teams over the last few months.