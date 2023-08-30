Georgina Rodriguez reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo’s match-winning display for Al Nassr against Al-Shabab

Georgina Rodriguez reacted to her partner Cristiano Ronaldo's dazzling display in Al-Nassr's 4-0 Saudi Premier League win over Al-Shahab on Tuesday (August 29).

Ronaldo starred with a first-half brace - both from the spot - and Sadio Mane added another as Al-Alami led 3-0 at the break. The 38-year-old could have had a hat trick, but his 'goal' between the two spot-kicks was ruled out due to a foul in the build-up.

Ronaldo had the chance to score his second Al-Nassr hat-trick in as many games as Luis Castro's side earned a 63rd-minute penalty. However, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner spurned the opportunity to score his 850th goal for club and country by offering the chance to his teammate Ghareeb, who spurned it.

The Portugal captain had another effort ruled out, this time for offside. Nevertheless, Al-Alami scored another on the night before Ronaldo was subbed off nine minutes from time.

Georgina reacted to her partner's impressive exploits with an emoticon on her Instagram Story. Here's the screenshot of the same:

Screenshot of Georgina Rodriguez's Instagram story

The brace against Shahab came after Ronaldo had scored his first Al-Nassr hat-trick in the 5-0 league win over Al Fateh four days earlier. Meanwhile, the win over Shahab lifted Al-Alami to eighth in the standings, six points behind early leaders Al-Ittihad.

Al-Nassr boss Luis Castro bemused by Cristiano Ronaldo's goal being ruled out for foul play

Ronaldo (right) is on fire.

Cristiano Ronaldo is on fire in the new Saudi Pro League season. The 38-year-old has scored five goals in his last two games but could have had more in his last outing against Al-Shahab on Tuesday.

In a press conference following the win, manager Luis Castro was understandably pleased with his team's performance. However, he couldn't understand why one of Ronaldo's goals was ruled out in the first half due to foul play, suggesting that the call was inconsistent.

"Why did the referee negate Cristiano's goal today," said Castro (as per Saudi Gazette). "In the Saudi league, I've witnessed comparable instances where the push was even more robust than what we observed today, yet the goal was validated... Although I won't reference the specific match, it was witnessed by all."

Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. will next be in action at Al-Hazm in the league on Saturday (September 2). Castro will hope that his side continue their winning ways after losing their first two games.