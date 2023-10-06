Georgina Rodriguez reacts as Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister Katia Aveiro celebrates birthday 

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez reacted to the Portuguese icon's sister Katia Aveiro celebrating her 46th birthday.

Katia is a Portuguese pop singer who began her career in 2005 and currently boasts over one million followers on Instagram. Thanking her family on her birthday post, the artist wrote on Instagram:

"There's the blood family God picked for us. And there's what we choose for ourselves... Both are valid in my case. Just have to thank God for another year of life in good health and wisdom."

"And thank each of you who have not forgotten me, my brothers all without exception, my mother cousins uncles and aunts friends and those always and at all times, so often away from sight but close to the heart. Thanks for everything thanks for so much. At the end, only love matters."

Reacting to the series of pictures, Spanish model and social media influencer Rodriguez reacted with a red heart and a rose emoji and also liked the aforementioned post.

Georgina Rodriguez reacting to Katia Aveiro's birthday Instagram post

Rodriguez met the Real Madrid icon back in 2016 when the former worked as a sales assistant at a Gucci store in Madrid. Today, the couple appeared to have settled and co-parent five children together.

Cristiano Ronaldo's sister Elma Aveiro plays down rumors of sour relationship with Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez (via Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo's sister Elma Aveiro recently opened up about her relationship with Georgina Rodriguez. Despite rumors claiming that the 50-year-old does not speak with her brother's partner, Elma claims otherwise.

Although Rodriguez has seemingly formed a positive relationship with the Al-Nassr striker's younger sister Katia Aveiro, fans were uncertain of the former's bond with Elma.

However, when the former Manchester United star's older sister was asked whether she talks with Rodriguez back in May, she responded (via N-TV):

"Do you think I'm worried about what people think, they are people who don't know anything, they wanted to know."

Although Elma brushed aside some rumors, she didn't go into detail about her relationship with the Spanish model. Currently, both social media personalities follow each other on Instagram.