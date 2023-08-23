Georgina Rodriguez reacts on Instagram after watching Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr beat Shabab Al-Ahli 4-2 from the stands

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez reacted to Portugal icon's Al-Nassr securing a dramatic victory over Shabab Al Ahli on Tuesday (August 22) in an Asian Champions League play-off encounter.

The Spanish social media influencer recorded a video from the stands at the KSU Stadium in Riyadh, showing Al Nassr fans celebrating the club's latest victory. She posted the clip on her Instagram story.

Image from Georgina Rodriguez's story after Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr win

Al-Nassr booked their place in the group stage of the AFC Champions League with their play-off win. The club came from 2-1 down to win the encounter 4-2 at the end.

Sultan Al-Ghannam scored an 88th-minute equalizer, after which Anderson Talisca gave his side the lead in the fifth minute of injury time. With Shabab Al Ahli chasing the match, Marcelo Brozovic put the game out of the Dubai-based outfit's reach with a goal two minutes later.

Set up by Ronaldo, Brozovic found the net from the edge of the penalty area to seal the victory. The dramatic win ensured that the former Manchester United attacker's club compete for the highest honor in Asian club football.

"Always believe to the end! Never give up!"- Cristiano Ronaldo reacts as Al-Nassr qualify for AFC Champions League group stage

Cristiano Ronaldo (via Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo reacted on Twitter after his side completed a dramatic 4-2 victory over Shabab Al Ahli in an AFC Champions League play-off match on Tuesday (August 22).

The Portuguese acknowledged the importance of the victory as he shared his thoughts after the game. A late comeback from the Saudi Pro League outfit helped them over the line.

Posting a couple of images from the incredible victory on Twitter, Ronaldo wrote:

"Difficult game, but Important win to qualify for the Asian champions league! Always believe to the end! Never give up!"

The Real Madrid legend's club will now compete in the AFC Champions League group stage. Up next for Al-Nassr is a Saudi Pro League tie against Al Fateh. The side are desperately in need of a win after losing their first two league fixtures.