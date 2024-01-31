Georgina Rodriguez reacts on social media as Cristiano Ronaldo gifts her a diamond encrusted Jacob and Co watch for her birthday

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez recently took to Instagram to show fans a gift the Portuguese superstar got her. In a story, she displayed a picture of a watch made by the company Jacob and Co.

The watch had a pink strap and was encrusted with diamonds throughout the case. The value of the timepiece is believed to be worth over $100,000. The model-turned-influencer celebrated her birthday on Jan. 27th, turning 30.

Jacob and Co is a jewelry and wristwatch company that was founded in 1986 by designer Jacob Arabo. According to their website, Arabo has been friends with Ronaldo ever since the forward was a promising future star.

The company also has a special collaboration with the Al-Nassr icon, a collection of valuable watches. Two sets - known as the Flight of CR7 and the Heart of CR7 - have been designed by Jacob and Co and are available on their website.

Al-Hilal attacker opens up after hitting Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic celebration in win over Lionel Messi's Inter Miami

Delgado hit the 'Siuuu' in the win over Inter Miami.

Al-Hilal attacker Michael Delgado insisted that he did not deserve to be compared to Lionel Messi. Speaking after the side beat the Argentine superstar's Inter Miami team 4-3, the Brazilian called him the best player in the world and said (via press conference):

“I thank all those involved in the Riyadh Season Cup, which allowed us to face the best player in the world, Lionel Messi.”

“I am not worth anything in front of Messi, so I should not be compared to him. I am a big admirer of Messi and I love him very much.”

The Riyadh Season Cup is a pre-season tournament organized in the Middle East. Al-Nassr, Al-Hilal and Inter Miami are the three teams taking part which began on Jan. 29 and is set to end on Feb 8.

Al-Hilal played out an enthralling game against the MLS side, winning 4-3. They held leads at 2-0 and 3-1, before the Herons came roaring back to tie the game up. However, an 89th-minute winner from Brazilian winger Malcom saw the SPL side take the win.

A mouth-watering clash between Messi's Miami side and Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr side is up next, scheduled for Feb. 1. However, it is still unclear if Ronaldo will suit up for the game. Last week, the 38-year-old suffered a calf injury and is a doubtful face off against his arch-rival.